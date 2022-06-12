We all love a good comedy show. One of the best ways to unwind after a long day at work is to lay back, relax, and have good laugh. It’s even better when the show takes an otherwise mundane workplace and turns it into something hilarious. That is why shows like The Office, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and more are met with lots of laughs and now, God’s Favorite Idiot is set to join that list.

God’s Favorite Idiot tells the story of Clark, a mid-level tech support employee whose ordinary life revolves around taking saunas with dad, caring for his cats, and pining over his colleague, Amily. But, things get interesting for Clark when he’s struck by a lightning and suddenly develops the ability to glow. Everyone around him believes his newfound abilities are related to God and this is confirmed when an angel informs Clark that he will be God’s messenger and his mission is to prevent the apocalypse from happening.

Netflix gave a 16-episode order for the show in December 2020. The show was created by Ben Falcone, and he stars in the show alongside his wife, Melissa McCarthy. The duo also serve as executive producers of the show through their film production company, On the Day Productions. Steve Mallory is also credited as one of the executive producers of the show alongside Michael McDonald, who also directs the show. McDonald had previously worked with Falcone and McCarthy on the 2018 comedy series, Nobodies. God’s Favorite Idiot stars Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Rahel Romahn, Denise Roberts, and Leslie Bibb.

In March 2021, filming for the first eight episodes began in Byron Bay and Ballina in northern New South Wales and wrapped in early June 2021. The next batch of eight episodes will be filmed at a later date. Excited to see the new comedy series? From the release date to the streaming details, here’s everything we know so far about God’s Favorite Idiot.

What is God’s Favorite Idiot About?

The official synopsis of God’s Favorite Idiot reads,

"Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.”

Netflix released the official trailer for God’s Favorite Idiot on May 6, 2022. The trailer begins with Amily running to the office to announce that she saw something crazy the previous night. She makes a disclaimer that although she does drugs, she was not under the influence of anything when she witnessed what she saw. We’re then shown Clark walking down the road when suddenly, the sky opens up and lightning strikes him directly. Clark then attends a dinner with Amily, and it's revealed what Amily saw that threw her off: Clark is now glowing.

This is the social media age so of course Clark goes viral and racks up millions of views because of his new glowing look. Some people are not so happy with Clark’s glow, and we see him hide from people who are protesting against him. His colleagues suggest that his glow has a religious angle to it, pointing out that God would choose someone simple and sweet like Clark to work for him. Clark rebuffs them, claiming to be edgy but with a clip of him petting his cat, Skittles says otherwise. The religious claims prove true when we see an angel descend from the skies to tell Clark that he has been chosen by God to help the world, but Clark is less than ready to take on this very important task.

We see the four horsemen of the apocalypse, and the devil on a motorbike, so we expect to be in for one hell of a ride in God’s Favorite Idiot.

When Will God’s Favorite Idiot be Released?

God’s Favorite Idiot will be released on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Where Can You Stream God’s Favorite Idiot?

You can stream God’s Favorite Idiot on Netflix on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. If you don’t have Netflix, you can sign up for their Basic, Standard, or Premium plans for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

How Many Episodes Does God’s Favorite Idiot Have?

God’s Favorite Idiot will have eight episodes. There is no word yet on when the next eight episodes will be released.

Who’s In The Cast of God’s Favorite Idiot?

God’s Favorite Idiot stars Ben Falcone and his wife, Melissa McCarthy. Falcone is known for his roles in comedy films such as What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012) and Enough Said (2013). McCarthy first gained recognition for her role as Sookie in the drama-comedy series, Gilmore Girls (2000 - 2007). Since then, she has gone to star in several comedy films such as Bridesmaids (2011) and Identity Thief (2013), and has earned numerous awards including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

This isn’t the first time the duo has come together to create comedy. In 2014, Falcone made his directorial debut with the 2014 road comedy film, Tammy, which he co-wrote with McCarthy. Falcone also co-wrote, directed, and produced some movies starring McCarthy such as The Boss (2016), Life of the Party (2016), Superintelligence (2020), and Thunder Force (2021). Falcone also had small roles in these films. Yanic Truesdale, who had previously worked with McCarthy on Gilmore Girls, also stars in God’s Favorite Idiot.

The film also stars Leslie Bibb stars as the Devil. Bibb is best known for her role as Christine Everhart in the Marvel films Iron Man (2008) and Iron Man 2 (2010). Bibb is also known for her role as Brooke McQueen on the dramedy series Popular (1999 - 2001) for which she got a Teen Choice Award for Television Choice Actress.

God’s Favorite Idiot also stars Kevin Dunn (Transformers, Veep), and Usman Ally (Suits, A Series of Unfortunate Events).