To say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a major franchise would be a gross understatement. With a host of high-grossing and acclaimed films and shows under its belt, the MCU is now one of the largest media franchises in the world. But as much as we love the shows and movies, it's important to remember that the comics are where it all begins. And in 2023, Marvel Comics is primed for some major changes with the highly-anticipated release of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. miniseries. Read on to find out everything we know so far about the new comic series and its repercussions on the greater Marvel Universe.

Image via Marvel Comics

When Is G.O.D.S. #1 Releasing?

The first issue of the G.O.D.S. series, G.O.D.S. #1 is set to release in the fall of 2023. We don't have an exact date yet for the comic's release, but fans won't have to wait that long to meet the new characters of the series as they are set to have their first appearance alongside the X-Men in X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, which will be coming out on July 26, 2023.

Will Marvel's G.O.D.S. Be Available to Read Online?

Fans who don't have access to a local comic book store (or prefer reading their comics digitally) will be able to read G.O.D.S. #1 on Marvel Unlimited, the digital home of Marvel Comics. However, it will be released in stores first and we don't have a confirmed date for when the digital issue will be released. A subscription to Marvel Unlimited costs a monthly fee of $9.99 or $69.99 annually and gives you access to over 30,000 comic books as well as Marvel's digital-only Infinity Comics.

Watch Marvel's G.O.D.S. Trailer

The trailer for G.O.D.S. was released on March 29, 2023. While it doesn't reveal much of the plot, the teaser video does reveal the involvement of Doctor Strange and gives us our first look at one of the new characters. Check it out in the player above.

Who Are the Creators of Marvel's G.O.D.S.?

G.O.D.S. is written by Jonathan Hickman, with art by Valerio Schiti. Colors for the first issue is by Marte Gracia. Eisner-nominee Jonathan Hickman is one of the most acclaimed writers in the comics industry at the moment. His previous work at Marvel includes popular runs on The Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Most recently, Hickman helmed the 2019 relaunch of the X-Men comics, titled Dawn of X, and is currently the writer on Marvel's Ultimate Invasion limited series. Valerio Schiti's previous Marvel work includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Empyre, S.W.O.R.D., and A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1. Marte Gracia has previously worked on a number of issues of Hulk, X-Men, Hellcat, and more.

What Is the Plot of G.O.D.S. About?

Image Via Marvel Comics

Marvel has been playing its cards close to the chest on this one. In fact, we didn't even know the title of the book until March 2023. But in the months since, more details have emerged that paint a rather fascinating picture. G.O.D.S. will be introducing two factions that have worked in the shadows of the Marvel Universe for thousands of years. These two factions are called THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE, and their place in the MU lies at the "crossroads of magic and science". They also have ties to greater forces of the Marvel cosmic order, like Eternity and the Living Tribunal. Obviously, something happens to push these groups into the light for the first time, leading to them meeting various heroes and villains. That something is referred to as a "Babylon Event", though what that entails is anyone's guess. We'll know more about the plot of G.O.D.S. once these characters make their first appearance at this year's Hellfire Gala, so stay tuned for more. In the meantime, here's what Valerio Schiti has said in a statement about the book, its take on Marvel's gods, and working with Hickman on the project:

"When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away. Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It’s the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately. The core of the story is so perfect and clear that it swept away my anxiety and turned it into a burst of creativity."

Who Are the New Characters Introduced in G.O.D.S.?

Image via Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. will be introducing a new cast of characters with mysterious ties to the grand cosmic side of Marvel. The trailer introduces the first of them, a John Constantine-type figure called Wyn, who has been described as a powerful magic user who "operated in secret for thousands of years and is now forced to come out of the shadows". Wyn works with a partner, Dmitri the Science Boy, who Marvel describes as "reckless" and has an agenda of his own, to "discover the dark truth of his past". Then there's a character who appears to be Wyn's opposite on the other side of their secret war, Aiko Maki. Maki is said to be "brutally loyal to the ways of science" and has a no-holds-barred approach to maintaining the cosmic balance. The series will also introduce Mia the Magic Girl, who appears to be Dimitri's opposite, a "young sorcerer struggling to achieve her full potential".

While most of the characters seem to be aligned with one or other faction, there's also one final character revealed who seems to be the antagonist and the one who sets the story in motion. That character is called Cubisk Core and is described as "a mysterious being of pure corruption seeking to shatter the existing systems." We'll certainly know more about them once they start popping up in stories, building up to the release of G.O.D.S. #1.

G.O.D.S Variant Covers

Here are all the variant covers spotlighting the characters of G.O.D.S. that have been revealed so far and their on-sale dates:

