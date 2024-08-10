The Big Picture Gods of Egypt is a fantasy adventure film, rooted in Ancient Egyptian mythology, that was not intended to depict real historical events accurately.

The movie takes creative liberties with costume design, presenting an inaccurate portrayal of Ancient Egyptian fashion compared to historical reality.

Despite being based on Egyptian mythology, the cast features predominantly white, Northern European actors that drew criticism for lack of representation.

The 2016 historical epic Gods of Egypt came at a time when the historical epic genre was beginning to lose its steam. Hoping to keep the genre alive in similar fashion to films like Gladiator and 300, director Alex Proyas bypassed Rome to plunge viewers into the Ancient Egyptian empire. Most historical epics take liberties with accuracy to varying degrees, and Gods of Egypt is no different. In the film, the Egyptian god Set (Gerard Butler) usurps his brother's throne, plunging the world into chaos. While such a myth is rooted in actual legend, the inclusion of mortal Bek (Brenton Thwaites) teaming up with the falcon god Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was purely a creation of the film. Proyas himself has since stated that Gods of Egypt was intended to be a fantasy film rather than something rooted in history. With this in mind, it's fair to raise the question: Is Gods of Egypt historically accurate at all? In short, not really. From costume design to the implementation of Ancient Egyptian mythology to the controversial casting choices, any direct similarities between the realities of Ancient Egypt and Butler’s 2016 epic are few and far between.

'God of Egypt' Explores Ancient Egyptian Mythology

Close

As stated, Gods of Egypt is, first and foremost, a fantasy-adventure film. It's not meant to depict an interpretation of real events interwoven with mythology. However, while it may feel silly at times, there is at least some effort to base the story off of a real Egyptian myth. Many of the gods worshiped in Ancient Egypt were depicted as human-animal hybrids. Horus was famously depicted as having the head of a falcon, Thoth had the head of an Ibis, Set was an unidentified beast, and Hathor was sometimes depicted in the form of a cow. Egypt is not alone in its incorporation of animals and deities, as many ancient societies associated their gods with having the ability to transform into animals. Gods of Egypt does subtly nod to this fact. Rather than design costumes or digitally morph animal heads onto its actors, Gods of Egypt equips its almighty deities with the power to shape-shift into their representative creature. Though it might have been more true to their mythological design to embrace their hybrid nature, perhaps that would not have made them as inconspicuous in their daily dealings among mortals. In addition, the film also incorporates documented lore of the Ancient Egyptian gods as a set-up for the main conflict.

The beginning of Gods of Egypt tells the story of how Osiris, the King of Egypt (and Egyptian ruler of The Underworld), is slain and usurped by his own brother Set (sometimes spelled Seth), who then plunges the world into chaos, greed, and enslavement to his whims. This backstory is rooted in true Egyptian myth, as is Horus's eventual victory over Set and eventual kingship. The inclusion of mortals Bek and Zaya, however, are where the more fantastic elements of Proyas's story begin to manifest. In "The Contendings of Horus and Set" (the myth that the film is largely based on), the two Egyptian gods battle for the throne in a series of long trials (with some serious Targaryen-level family relations going on) with Horus triumphantly claiming the throne over Set. Such mythological tales should not be considered a historical re-telling of events, of course, but they can provide us with a set of moral codes that reflect the beliefs, values, and attitudes of the culture that invented them. For a film like Gods of Egypt, taking liberties with and adding new elements to the mythology can be taken as an extension or interpretation of those values.

The Costume Design Is Dazzling But Inaccurate

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Setting the story and mythology of the film aside, we can also look at how accurately Gods of Egypt tackles life in Ancient Egypt, right down to the clothes the characters wear. 21st century clothing design has explored the possibilities of how our clothes look and feel, making them very flattering for the wearer. True Ancient Egyptian clothing was also beautiful and impressive in its own right, but the films' costumes added manufacturing and design details that we would find in modern fashion, not in Ancient Egypt. Characters like Bek and Zaya (Courtney Eaton) sport dyed leather armor or form-fitting dresses adorned with jeweled accents. While beautiful to our modern eyes, this was not the reality of Ancient Egyptian fashion. While you might see some jewelry or beading on their garments, it was more common to wear pleated linen that would wrap and tie around the body to offer protection and insulation from the hot sun. Even for godly characters like Set and Horus, or Hathor (Elodie Yung) and Thoth (Chadwick Boseman), their shining costumes feel too akin to modern fashion, with influences taken from other ancient societies rather than what you might actually find in Ancient Egypt.

'God of Egypt's Casting Choices and Egyptian Representation

Image via Lionsgate

The remnants of what once was are certainly hard to replicate, which is why many films take certain limitations in mind when building the worlds of ancient societies. Archaeologists and historians alike have extensive records of what these societies may or may not have been like, which calls into question the role of proper representation. While the job of an actor is ultimately to act as someone very different from themselves, stories centered around historical fiction are often based on cultures that genuinely existed at one point in time. So, while the Ancient Egyptians don't walk among us anymore, their ancestors do.

Take a franchise like Night At The Museum, where Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek plays the fictional pharaoh Ahkmenrah. Though decades separate ancient and modern Egyptians, and the franchise definitely takes liberties with its historical accuracy, many audiences praise the casting of Malek for its representation of modern Egyptians representing their own ancestors. When Gods of Egypt was initially released, it drew widespread criticism for having a predominantly white, Northern European cast. Many audiences also felt that non-white characters such as Boseman's Thoth were sidelined, despite their significance in Egyptian mythology. From a historical perspective, the truth of Ancient Egyptian ethnicity is complex, one reason being that the concept of race as we know it today did not exist in ancient times. Empires like Egypt or Rome or Greece covered vast amounts of territory far greater than their modern borders, and with said territory came various kinds of people. In regard to Egypt specifically, there is still some debate over how we might classify the race and/or ethnicity of Ancient Egyptians. However, we do know enough to piece together what an Ancient Egyptian may have looked like.

In an era of pre-Roman settlement, Egypt was a highly decorated and advanced kingdom. In its prime, the Ancient Egyptian Empire spanned across modern Egypt, Northeast Africa, and, as some research may suggest, had interactions with parts of Sub-Saharan Africa (though it was not conquered by them). After the death of Pharaoh Cleopatra, Egypt became part of the Roman Empire in 30 B.C. Since there is no definitive year for the setting of Gods of Egypt, it's hard to tell when exactly the Roman influence would have taken hold. However, it is safe to assume (based on the fact that Egypt is portrayed as a sovereign kingdom) that these events took place before the annexation by the Romans. Even under Roman rule, DNA studies from the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology suggest that Egyptians were closely related to people of the Eastern Mediterranean (comprised of countries like Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon to name a few). Of course, science is not without its limitations, and even our most advanced technology isn't flawless. But, even with said limitations, we can still agree that the Ancient Egyptians were not Anglo-Saxons. Therefore, while talented actors in their own right, God of Egypt's main cast is not a historically accurate representation of what Ancient Egyptians might have looked like.

Gods of Egypt was an experiment in storytelling. It's big budget, creative design, and enmeshment of fiction and reality ultimately missed many marks, but it is not the first (and probably not the last) film to do so. There is still much debate over the importance of historical accuracy in film. In some cases, history is purposefully bent or re-imagined for the purpose of telling a particular story. Other cases take liberties with history that may skew the perception we have of our ancestors to align with some more contemporary beliefs. When it comes to Gods of Egypt, that line sometimes finds itself blurred. The inclusion of real recorded mythology serves as an interesting basis for the film, but the choices in costume design, timeline and, more controversially, casting choices are a reminder that the Gerard Butler epic is, and always will be, a work of fiction.

Gods of Egypt is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX