The Big Picture Alex Proyas's ill-fated Gods of Egypt has surged in popularity on streaming, becoming the fifth most-watched film on Max this week.

The movie, starring Gerard Butler and Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, follows the god Horus on a journey with a human thief to defeat the evil god Set who has plunged Egypt into chaos.

The film was eviscerated by critics back in 2016 and bombed at the box office amid controversy about whitewashing.

Gerard Butler is a favorite of action blockbusters, from the Has Fallen franchise to 300 and, more recently, Plane. However, one of his more infamous flops has found itself near the top of Max's streaming charts - Gods of Egypt. Despite sitting at an abysmal 14% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the fantasy action adventure from director Alex Proyas has enjoyed a nice resurgence to become the fifth most-watched film on the Warner Bros. streaming platform this week, out-performing the acclaimed 2011 film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and the documentary Faye about Faye Dunaway.

Gods of Egypt sees Butler going head-to-head with Game of Thrones alum Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the Egyptian God Horus. The son of King Osiris (Bryan Brown), Horus was slated to become the new king of Ancient Egypt, until Butler's Set, the God of Death, stepped in to take the crown. Set killed his brother and defeated Horus, robbing him of his eyes and his title to establish himself as ruler, plunging the empire into conflict as he declared that the Afterlife would be paid for with riches. To save the world, Horus joins forces with the thief Bek (Brenton Thwaites) in a battle across the Afterlife, the heavens, and the mortal realm to dethrone Set and his allies and undo the damage caused by his reign.

Before it even heard the starting gun, Proyas's long-gestating project was already ill-fated. The film earned no shortage of backlash in the run-up to its release for whitewashing its Egyptian characters, a controversy that even earned a mea culpa from the director and Lionsgate. Coupled with brutal reviews, it's no surprise then that the film utterly bombed at the box office, making only 150.6 million against a budget of $140 million and being lapped by the first Deadpool. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the film, which also featured the late great Chadwick Boseman, Élodie Yung, Courtney Eaton, Geoffrey Rush, and Rufus Sewell.

What's on Next on Butler's Slate?

Butler has a crowded schedule ahead of him following his most recent turn in the Ark animated series. His next feature will likely be Martin Scorsese's Hand of Dante, which was able to film last year with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. 2025 will kick off with his long-awaited return to Den of Thieves with the follow-up Den of Thieves 2: Pantera due out in January. Beyond that are some big-name projects that build on existing franchises, including a re-team with Ric Roman Waugh for the sequel Greenland: Migration and a return to the Isle of Berk as Hiccup's father for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon. Further off, however, is a return to the Has Fallen franchise with Night Has Fallen in the works and a potential turn to television.

Gods of Egypt is available to stream exclusively on Max. Check out the trailer above.

