See the King of the Monsters in one of his most iconic suits from 'King Kong vs. Godzilla.'

The Legends in 3D line will be adding one of cinema's most notorious monsters—the king of monsters, in fact. A new Godzilla Legends in 3D figure will be released in the fall of 2022, inspired by 1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla. The figure is a 1/2 scale intricately detailed bust with an iceberg resin base. It will be available for pre-order starting January 21 at comic stores and online retailers and limited to 1,000 pieces.

This Godzilla is based on his appearance in Toho Studios's King Kong vs. Godzilla, a landmark film for the character. The first Godzilla movie in color, it was a part of the Shōwa era, the first era of Godzilla films which helped to establish the iconic character. King Kong vs. Godzilla was the first time Godzilla and King Kong were ever on-screen together. The Godzilla suit used in the film was never used again, and has remained a recognizable and iconic look for the character. This makes this incarnation of Godzilla the perfect choice for the Legends in 3D line, which depicts fan-favorite characters in some of their most recognizable looks, such as Yoda or comic-book accurate Wolverine.

Another reason this version of Godzilla may have been selected for this figure is King Kong vs. Godzilla's renewed success after last year's Godzilla vs. Kong. Although it wasn't met with the best critical reviews, Godzilla vs. Kong proved to be both a box-office and streaming success. Godzilla vs. Kong's mainstream popularity has served as a way into the Godzilla filmography, especially with all of the Shōwa era films being available on HBO Max.

RELATED: 'Godzilla vs. Kong': Which Toho Monsters Should Our Chonky Bois Fight Next?

The figure depicts the iconic King Kong vs. Godzilla suit in remarkable detail. It is an approximately 10-inch bust made out of resin. The base is an iceberg because in the film Godzilla emerges from an iceberg, after being frozen at the end of the previous film Godzilla Raids Again (1955). In a sense, the bust is bursting from the iceberg just as Godzilla does in the film.

The Legends in 3D Godzilla bust will be released in fall 2022 with an SRP of $199. It will be available for pre-order on January 21, at comic shops and online retailers, including diamondselecttoys.com. Check-out the bust's description below:

Legends in 3D Godzilla 1962 1/2 Scale Resin Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! From the depths he rises! Godzilla returns to the Legends in 3D line of ½ scale busts with this, his 1962 appearance! Based on his appearance in King Kong vs. Godzilla, this approximately 10-inch resin bust features a detailed iceberg base and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!

The 10 Best Coming-of-Age Horror Films Growing up is an ordeal.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email