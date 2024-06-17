The Big Picture Diamond Select Toys is releasing a limited-edition 9.5-inch Godzilla resin bust from the 1974 film.

The bust captures Godzilla's iconic appearance with a flame-like base.

Pre-order for the $200 bust opens on June 21 and is limited to 1,000 pieces.

It’s never a bad time to be a Godzilla fan, but in the last couple of years, Kaiju enthusiasts have had plenty to be happy about across all forms of media. That’s why Collider is happy to announce yet another addition to the Godzilla collection, which Diamond Select Toys revealed exclusively to us, and we can now share with you. The toy company is releasing a stunning 9.5-inch Godzilla resin bust that evokes the look from the 1974 Japanese film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

The bust perfectly recreates the Godzilla look and his angry face but somehow friendly eyes, and it sits atop a pedestal base designed to resemble a tower of flames. Needless to say, the bust is a must-have for Godzilla fans, and Diamond Select Toys is making them as exclusive as possible: only 1,000 pieces will be made, and pre-orders open this Friday, June 21. You can check out the stunning bust in flames in the pictures below.

This isn’t the first time that Godzilla pops up in the Diamond Select Toys catalog. The different versions of the kaiju have been celebrated by the store with different models, which include its 1954 appearance and a previously released 1962 bust. The website also reveals an upcoming collection that features Mechagodzilla, the 1989 Godzilla and even flying kaiju Rodan, from the 1993 Japanese movie Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II.

'Godzilla' Is The Franchise That Keeps On Giving

In 1974, Godzilla vs. Mechagozdilla was already the 14th entry in the Godzilla franchise. It became a fan-favorite and earned a cult following because this is the installment that introduced the highly popular cybernetic foe Mechagodzilla — in the American version of the franchise, it recently made an appearance in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

The Japanese beast has proven itself time and again at the box office. This year, mega-blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is already one of the year’s standouts, with over $570 million grossed worldwide. This made the new entry the highest-grossing Godzilla movie ever. Additionally, the Japanese approach to the character in Godzilla: Minus One was celebrated by fans, and after winning an Oscar, it became a popular title as soon as it entered the Netflix catalog.

The 1974 Godzilla resin bust comes packaged with a numbered base and a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered full-color box. The suggested retail price is $200, and orders are set to to begin shipping in Spring 2025. You can preorder it at the Diamond Select Toys website.