When you take a look at the legacy of a character as iconic as Godzilla — whose list of films is as massive as the kaiju itself — it's inevitable that there are some additions received more negatively than others. For the King of Monsters, the particular movie that has the misfortune of being considered its worst outing is Godzilla (1998). This version of Godzilla was the first to be fully produced by an American studio, TriStar Pictures, rather than its creator, Toho. It was filmed by notable disaster film director Roland Emmerich and featured Matthew Broderick in the leading role. Though the film still earned a profit, it was considered a box-office disappointment and received a harshly negative reception from both fans and critics alike. It continues to be regarded as possibly the worst movie in the entire Godzilla franchise; something that has only continued to be emphasized because of how it pales in comparison to the Legendary Pictures additions in its MonsterVerse.

There are plenty of criticisms of 1998's Godzilla that are entirely valid and fully understandable; the film is objectively far from perfect. However, regardless of how small it is, there's likely a contingency of people that are genuine fans of this movie, whether it be through nostalgia lenses or not. This may seem ludicrous to those who fervently dislike this movie, which is completely fair. But to defend this monster movie experience for what it is, and to give some credit to the tastes of its fans, let's take a look at it from a different perspective. There truly is a way to watch Godzilla (1998) and make it a genuinely enjoyable film-watching experience.

RELATED: 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Next MonsterVerse Film

Don't Treat the 1998 Movie as a 'Godzilla' Movie

Image Via TriStar Pictures[

Okay, here's the secret to enjoying the most panned Godzilla movie: Don't treat it like a Godzilla movie. Looking at it from this perspective isn't even considered an incorrect way to do it, as Toho has taken immense steps to separate this film from the rest of the franchise as much as possible. As mentioned above, critics of the film have well-founded reasons to dislike this movie, rooted in how disconnected it felt from the tone and vision of the franchise as a whole. The production for this film was a tumult of stringent deadlines and a deadly combination of creative liberty and differences that made the monster in Godzilla (1998) so distinctly different from other versions of Godzilla that Toho would later officially rebrand and rename it Zilla, an entirely separate character from its original namesake. It's an understandably difficult request for diehard Godzilla fans to separate their love for the kaiju when taking a look at this film, but without that particular perspective, all the entertaining action spectacle and campy charm would be lost.

Roland Emmerich Was the Perfect Choice for a Zilla Movie

Image Via TriStar Pictures[

Taking a step back from looking at this film like a traditional Godzilla movie reveals a simpler, but nonetheless enjoyable, disaster-action movie that features a campy American spirit that gives it its own distinct appeal. Roland Emmerich is renowned for his large-scale disaster films of bombastic spectacle. Often called the "master of disaster," he has directed films such as Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow. Though these films are not exempt from criticism, they are still regarded as some of the most satisfying answers to hypothetical questions about mayhem. What if aliens invaded the Earth, and we had to send fighter pilots to stop them? What if the world was actually destined to end in 2012? What if a giant, monstrous lizard attacked New York City?

Emmerich's films are entertaining visual journeys that illustrate potential catastrophes with such unmitigated restraint, and Godzilla (1998) is no exception. Viewers get to see a giant dinosaur rampage through New York City, and that's enough of a selling point for most action movies. The setting in the Big Apple further cements just how American this movie is, as it portrays a surprisingly intimate look into NYC in the late 1990s. There are plenty of iconic locations, ranging from Madison Square Garden to the Brooklyn Bridge, that all satisfy the desire to see as much of the city as possible. With action sequences in the subway and in taxi cars, the setting of the film is apparent at every moment, keeping viewers grounded despite the absurdity of the situations.

Stop Comparing Zilla to Godzilla

Image via Sony Pictures

The inciting disaster that creates all this spectacle is, of course, Zilla itself. The design choices for Zilla were met with criticism when looked at from a Toho perspective; there was such a distinct contrast between the classic, upright stature of Godzilla and the crouched, theropod-like stance of Zilla. If that comparison is ignored, however, the reasoning behind Zilla's appearance is much easier to appreciate. In connection with its origin as an iguana mutated by nuclear fallout, Zilla was designed to resemble actual animals, such as the aforementioned iguana, and scientifically accurate theropods.

Zilla appears much smaller than Godzilla, but that only made sense for the direction this movie took. For as much large-scale destruction was wrought in the film, it was ultimately presented with a very ground-level view of the disaster. We follow a mismatched team of scientists, reporters, and military at the level that they see Zilla, from the very bottom of its massive feet. Zilla felt rightfully enormous to the scale of the human characters, which allowed for some other interesting creative decisions. Considering the scale, size, and vertical talent of New York City, it could have been easy to be disconnected from the actual weight of Zilla's actions. However, by keeping Zilla small enough to traverse the city without towering over its skyscrapers, it creates a claustrophobic feeling that would otherwise be impossible to achieve in a classic Godzilla movie. The straightforward concept of the film, paired with Emmerich's penchant for making thrilling disaster adventures and the enjoyable camp of 90s dialogue make for an imperfectly fun adventure that deserves more credit than it usually gets.

At the end of the day, whether you're a diehard Godzilla fan or not, disliking this film is understandable. However, if you're open to giving it another chance, there's plenty of enjoyment to be found in this Zilla adventure.