It debuted in theaters with a whimper, and not a roar, but now you can stream 1998's Godzilla for free. PlutoTV is now streaming the misbegotten Matthew Broderick monster movie. It's one of several Godzilla movies available on the FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel this month. The film was the first-ever American-produced film starring the iconic kaiju and was directed by master of disaster Roland Emmerich fresh off the success of Independence Day. It was anticipated to stomp the 1998 box office, but was excoriated by critics and grossed a relatively disappointing $379 million on a $150 million budget, despite an inescapable marketing campaign and a bevy of tie-in products. Critics may not have been flattered by the film's inclusion of New York's hapless Mayor Ebert and his sniveling assistant Gene, a clear poke at critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.

Pluto is also streaming several Japanese-produced Godzilla movies from the long-running franchise. They include 1995's Godzilla vs. Destroyah, the final film of the franchise's Heisei era; and Godzilla 2000, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla: Final Wars, all from the series' Millennium era. The latter features Godzilla battling (and defeating) the creature from the 1998 film, here dubbed "Zilla"; it was widely seen as a slam on the unsuccessful Americanization of the franchise.

What Is 'Godzilla' About?

In this incarnation of the series, Godzilla was spawned by French nuclear tests that mutated marine wildlife. Soon, the massive reptile is headed to New York City, and the military calls in scientist Nick Tatopulous (Broderick), who's been working with radiation-mutated earthworms in Chernobyl. Unfortunately, Tatopulous' mission to Mahnattan is complicated by the arrival of his ex, aspiring reporter Audrey Timmonds (Maria Pitillo), who uses her connection to Nick to release confidential information. Cut loose by the military even as Godzilla rampages through the city, he's recruited by French operative Philippe (Jean Reno) to stop the creature before it can achieve its ultimate goal — laying its clutch of eggs and flooding New York City with a ravenous flock of mini-Zillas.

Although it was intended to kick off a franchise, Godzilla's poor reception killed the kaiju franchise in America for almost twenty years. The Legendary Monsterverse, beginning with 2014's Godzilla, has proved considerably more successful. However, in a retrospective from earlier this year, Collider's Emmanue Ronquillo argued the movie didn't deserve its fate, praising its "entertaining action spectacle and campy charm."

Godzilla is now streaming on PlutoTV. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Godzilla French nuclear tests irradiate an iguana into a giant monster that heads off to New York City. The American military must chase the monster across the city to stop it before it reproduces. Release Date May 20, 1998 Director Roland Emmerich Cast Matthew Broderick , Jean Reno , Maria Pitillo , Hank Azaria , Kevin Dunn , Michael Lerner , Harry Shearer Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Dean Devlin , Roland Emmerich Production Company TriStar Pictures, Centropolis Entertainment, Fried Films, Independent Pictures Budget $130-150 Million Studio(s) TriStar Pictures , Centropolis Entertainment , Fried Films , Independent Pictures Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing Expand

