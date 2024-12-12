Oh boy, Godzilla is experiencing a resurgence right now, with the Monsterverse from Legendary pulling in megabucks worldwide, spawning Apple TV+ spin-offs and even bringing King Kong into things. Meanwhile, in Japan, Godzilla Minus One was a sensation last year, smashing box office records in the United States for a Japanese language film and even taking home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. But these kaiju halcyon days haven't always been the case. Not too long ago, Godzilla was at rock bottom and the laughingstock of the world.

When Godzilla (1998) stomped into theatres, it promised to bring the iconic Japanese kaiju into the modern blockbuster era and introduce it to a brand-new audience. With Roland Emmerich, coming off Independence Day, at the helm, all seemed merry and bright. Until the movie started, and we realised what they'd done to Godzilla, who had been reimagined as a more animalistic creature — a giant mutated iguana rather than the towering, atomic-powered symbol of destruction. Yes, that's right, a big mutant iguana.

The film follows Dr. Niko Tatopoulos (Broderick), a scientist recruited to investigate a mysterious creature wreaking havoc in New York City. The monster is revealed to be Godzilla, a massive reptile spawned by nuclear testing in the Pacific, except nowhere near as cool as he used to be. As Godzilla nests in Manhattan, the military, scientists, and a French secret agent (Jean Reno) scramble to neutralise the threat.

So, How Bad Is 'Godzilla'?

While it was a commercial success, grossing $379 million worldwide, Godzilla was met with a tidal wave of criticism, particularly from fans of the original Toho films. The movie’s focus on comic relief, significant changes to Godzilla’s design and abilities, and focus on spectacle over substance alienated many longtime fans who were put off entirely. In Japan, Toho officially rebranded the creature as “Zilla,” arguing that Emmerich had stripped away the “God” from Godzilla. That's about as heavy as criticism gets.

But you know what, it's still worth watching despite all that. The movie’s massive set pieces, like Godzilla tearing through the rainiest streets of New York ever seen on film, or the climactic showdown at Madison Square Garden with a host of baby Zillas, are definitely some kind of entertaining at the end of the day.

Godzilla is now available to stream on Vizio's WatchFree+. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on Godzilla, and where he will turn up next.

