For those looking to reacquaint themselves with the Legendary Monsterverse before March 31 annihilates us all with Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max (though neither are as big as the big vampire lady from Resident Evil Village; sorry about it), Legendary and Warner Bros. just made your refresh look a bunch better. The 2014 monster reboot that started it all, the simply named Godzilla, is finally coming to 4K Blu-Ray on March 23.

Godzilla was directed by the somewhat risky choice of Gareth Edwards, who broke through with his micro-budget indie Monsters. And many Godzilla fans (and, uh, stars of Godzilla) didn't love the visual nor storytelling choices made by Edwards, especially in his almost stubborn refusal to actually show his titular monster. Misdirection, anticipation, dread, and absolutely gut-punching cuts away from action are the moves of the day; a far cry from the all-out brawls we get in Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (which I have to imagine were constructed in reaction to some fans' trepidation). If this choice ain't for you, God(zilla) be with you. For me, I found it to communicate an impressive amount of style, class, panache, wonder, horror, and awe. It's rare for a big-budget blockbuster to thrill with its CGI these days; by not showing it directly to us until it needs to, the 2014 Godzilla will always tower above the rest for me.

Godzilla comes to 4K Blu-Ray March 23, 2021 (about a week before Godzilla vs. Kong drops). Check out the dope cover art and bonus features below.

Image via Warner Bros.

Special FeaturesOperation: Lucky Dragon (2:44): A "vintage" film about the origins of Monarch and the group's first encounters with Godzilla.MONARCH: The M.U.T.O. File (4:29): A "modern" piece that looks at the fictional history of M.U.T.O. since the 1940s.The Godzilla Revelation (7:25): A "TV Documentary" that recaps events depicted in the film and pieces together the larger story from the perspective of a researcher not privy to all the facts from the outset.Godzilla: Force of Nature (19:18): Cast and crew look back on the franchise's origins, the parallels with modern history, building a serious film, creature design, photographic style and the importance of perspective, digital effects construction, ensuring proper scale, the film's drama, Gareth Edwards' style, and more.A Whole New Level of Destruction (8:24): A closer look at sets and shooting locations and the making of several key moments of destructive mayhem, including practical and digital elements.Into the Void: The H.A.L.O. Jump (5:00): The filmmakers take audiences inside the making of one of the film's iconic scenes, including pre-visualization, practical and digital elements, and sound.Ancient Enemy: The M.U.T.O.s (6:49): A look at the M.U.T.O.s role in the film, their physical design, and creature sound design.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Wicked' Movie Musical Taps 'In the Heights' Director Jon M. Chu Stephen Daldry exited the project in October, while Chu recently pulled out of the 'Willow' series on Disney Plus.