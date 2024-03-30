The Big Picture The opening scene of 2014's Godzilla creates a strong emotional connection for viewers.

The MonsterVerse franchise may be losing its edge by becoming increasingly silly in subsequent installments.

The series could benefit from a more focused story and tangible human drama to reach the heights of 2014's Godzilla.

While audiences have been interested in horrific movie monsters since the Universal horror films of the 1930s, the films in the Legendary “MonsterVerse” franchise have done something unprecedented. By creating a connected universe that includes Godzilla, King Kong, and many other “titans,” the franchise has created a shared continuity that allows these creatures to share in a collective mythology. While every installment in the MonsterVerse thus far has succeeded in delivering massive-scale action sequences that are just as brutal and ridiculous as fans would come to expect, to say that the series has failed to deliver compelling human characters would be putting it mildly. Although the focus is rightfully on the creatures themselves, the tragic opening sequence of 2014’s Godzilla remains the most disturbing and poignant moment in the entire MonsterVerse.

How Does 2014’s ‘Godzilla’ Open?

There have been many Godzilla films since Toho’s original film from 1954, most of which have focused on the concept of giant kaiju monsters fighting against each other. While the creature battles have certainly become the franchise’s hallmark, the larger Godzilla franchise has forgotten the warning about the use of nuclear weapons that is so critical to the original film. It’s easy to forget that as a Japanese film released shortly after the end of World War II, Godzilla served as a dramatic realization of the consequences related to nuclear experimentation. Although it grounds the film in an international context, 2014’s Godzilla homages to the franchise's historical roots in its opening sequence. While it marked the beginning of a new continuity, Gareth Edwards’ version of the story served as a chilling reminder of the characters’ past.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

2014’s Godzilla opens with a series of exposition footage that explains how the titular monster first emerged in 1954, only to be lured away to Bikini Atoll by military forces trying to eliminate him with a nuclear bomb. While this segment is effective in exploring the character’s origin, the best Godzilla scene gives an emotional context for the human characters. The film cuts to 1999, where the Monarch scientists Joe (Bryan Cranston) and Sandra (Juliette Binoche) are supervising the emergence of unusual seismic activity at a major Power Plant in Japan. After the Monarch leaders, Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins) unearth the skeleton of a kaiju creature in the Philippines, the resulting power surge causes technology across the globe to malfunction. It results in a tragic accident where Joe must watch his wife die before his eyes.

Even divorced from the context of a Godzilla movie, the scene is a powerful depiction of how overwhelming a sudden loss can be. Few actors can convey such powerful emotions in only a few words as Cranston, who gives an amazing performance during the tragic moment. Although the scene serves as a reminder of how dangerous meddling with unnatural forces can be, it’s evident that Joe and his family are not to blame for the tragedy. They had joined the project to conduct genuine scientific research, only to face the consequences of mistakes regarding the confinement of the kaiju made several decades prior.

‘Godzilla’s Opening Scene Sets the Tone for the Monsterverse

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to starting the film with an intense moment, Godzilla’s opening scene shapes the character arcs that are critical to the film. Joe’s shock at the suddenness of his wife’s death serves as the perfect explanation for why he has become so obsessed with exploring the kaiju’s origins throughout the film; his behavior would seem erratic and confusing without this important backstory. It also makes the resulting bond between Joe and his son, Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), much stronger once the film flashes to the present day. Joe now understands what it’s like to see his family ripped apart, and becomes determined to ensure Ford and his wife Elle (Elizabeth Olsen) do not suffer a similar fate.

While the film concludes with an epic battle that reaps considerable collateral damage, the opening sequence never frames Godzilla himself as the threat. The titular monster is ultimately just an apex predator who is caught out of time and cannot be blamed for resisting the forces that attempted to destroy him. Sandra’s death is the result of malfunctioning technology and mankind’s inability to breach connections between nations; perhaps if Monarch’s research endeavors had been made available to the public, Sandra’s life could have been spared.

The Godzilla franchise is often associated with sequences of mass destruction that involve countless extras running away from monsters. However, the opening scene of Godzilla makes the stakes of the film personal by focusing on just one family. Showing how a disruption in seismic activity could cause one relationship to splinter is far more effective than killing off large swaths of characters that the viewer has no connection to. It creates a strong emotional connection with the Brody family that only makes the rest of the film more exhilarating.

The Monsterverse Has Lost Its Edge

Close

While Edwards did a terrific job at initiating his film on a gritty note, the MonsterVerse has grown increasingly silly with each subsequent installment. Although 2014’s Godzilla could be accused of being a little too grim considering the inherent implausibility of its premise, it has now become an outlier within its franchise. Given that the overwhelming critical and commercial success of Godzilla Minus One indicates that audiences are not adverse to kaiju movies that take themselves seriously, the MonsterVerse may struggle to retain its cultural relevance.

It’s also unfortunate that a majority of the characters from 2014’s Godzilla have yet to reappear in subsequent MonsterVerse films. While Watanabe’s Serizawa and Hawkins' Dr. Graham returned for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Taylor-Johnson has yet to reprise his roles in the series. Considering how strong his performance was, it’s unfortunate that the MonsterVerse has not taken advantage of the strong foundation established in its first installment. Leaning into the more focused story and tangible human drama might help later MonsterBerse films reach the heights of 2014’s Godzilla.

Godzilla is now available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max