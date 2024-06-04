The Big Picture Godzilla (2014) is leaving Netflix at the end of June.

The 2014 kaiju movie, from director Gareth Edwards, revived the iconic monster for a new generation, with stunning visuals and a gripping storyline.

Though Godzilla is leaving Netflix, you can explore more MonsterVerse content on Max and Apple TV+.

Attention, kaiju enthusiasts: Netflix has announced that Godzilla (2014) will be departing from its streaming library at the end of this month. It's a somber time for Godzilla fans who have enjoyed the convenience of watching the 2014 reboot of the iconic franchise on Netflix. The film, which marked a significant resurgence of the legendary monster, will no longer be available for streaming come July. However, there’s still plenty of MonsterVerse action to be found elsewhere, and Netflix has a surprise for those craving more Godzilla content.

Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, revitalized the legendary kaiju for a new generation. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston, the film brought Godzilla back to the big screen with stunning visual effects and a gripping storyline, while kickstarting a new franchise that is still going strong to this day. However, its departure from Netflix is a blow to fans who have relied on the platform for their MonsterVerse fix. But not all hope is lost.

While Godzilla is exiting Netflix, fans of the MonsterVerse need not despair. The entire MonsterVerse series, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, can be found on Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service offers a comprehensive collection of MonsterVerse films, ensuring that kaiju battles remain accessible. For those looking to go deeper, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+ is a must-watch. This series explores the shadowy organization Monarch, which also plays a crucial role in the MonsterVerse, providing fans with rich backstory and intriguing new characters. It's the perfect way to expand your understanding of the world that Godzilla and other titans inhabit.

Good Godzilla News on Netflix

Although Godzilla is leaving Netflix, the platform still has a treasure trove for Godzilla enthusiasts. Godzilla Minus One, the 2023 Japanese film that won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, is available for streaming. This critically acclaimed movie offers a fresh take on the Godzilla mythos, blending intense character study and drama with the classic kaiju action fans love. It's an essential watch for anyone passionate about the genre.

With the clock ticking down to the end of the month, now is the time for fans to revisit Godzilla on Netflix. Relive the awe-inspiring moments and breathtaking battles that made this film a standout in the kaiju genre. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the MonsterVerse, this is your last chance to witness the birth of the franchise on Netflix.

What Is 'Godzilla' About?

A reimagining of the classic Japanese kaiju story, the film brings back the King of the Monsters to the big screen. As the film begins, a catastrophic incident at a Japanese nuclear plant in 1999 leads to the death of Sandra Brody (Juliette Binoche), sparking an obsessive quest for the truth in her husband, Joe Brody (Cranston). Fifteen years later, Joe’s son, Ford (Taylor-Johnson), a Navy officer, reluctantly joins him in investigating the plant, discovering that the disaster was caused by a giant creature, the MUTO (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism).

The MUTO, which feeds on radiation, awakens and wreaks havoc, prompting the emergence of Godzilla, an ancient alpha predator drawn by a primal instinct to restore balance. As the MUTO and Godzilla clash, humanity's efforts to stop the destruction prove futile. The battle culminates in San Francisco, where Godzilla defeats the MUTOs and retreats into the ocean, leaving behind a world in awe of the powerful, mysterious titan.

