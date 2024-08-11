The Big Picture Funko celebrates Godzilla's 70th anniversary with exclusive Pop figures inspired by iconic films from 1954 to 2016.

The noteworthy Godzilla franchise has indeed come a long way since the launch of its first movie ever in 1954. Ever since then, the franchise has expanded to include more films, television series, novels, comic books, and even video games. With that said, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the franchise, and in celebration, Funko has released a monstrous-sized collection of Pop figures and Mystery Minis. These figures are inspired by all the Godzillas from 1954 to 2016. In addition, a Pop Movie Poster of the 1992 Godzilla vs Mothra film is also featured, along with exclusives of Mecha-King Ghidorah and Gigan, among others.

Most recently, the Godzilla franchise has seen the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which became a box office success, amassing over $568.7 million worldwide, thereby becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It has also earned the position of fifth-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the highest-grossing film in the Monsterverse. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire comes after the 2023-released Godzilla Minus One, which was also pretty successful as it became one of the best films of the year and the third-highest-grossing Japanese film of 2023, grossing $116 million globally.

In honor of the franchise’s 70th anniversary, pre-orders for the Funko Pop wave will be available from Friday, August 9th on Amazon, while the figures will be released later this year. Included in the collection are:

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Mecha-King Ghidora – GameStop Exclusive

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Gigfan – Funko Exclusive

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1954 (Platinum) – BAM Exclusive

Godzilla Funko Pop Movie Poster: Godzilla vs Mothra

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1954 (Jumbo)

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1954

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1984 (Chance at Chase)

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 1999

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops – Godzilla 2016

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Mystery Minis

The 38th Movie in The 'Godzilla' Franchise

Released in March 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the 38th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the fifth in Monsterverse. It is the sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong, with Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle reprising their roles from the prequel as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Bernie Hayes, and Ilene's adopted daughter Jia, respectively. Other stars added to the blockbuster include Dan Stevens as Trapper, Alex Ferns as Mikael, and Fala Chen as Iwi Queen. Production was handled by Legendary Pictures, while Warner Bros. Pictures took charge of distribution.

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Funko Pops will arrive starting from October through December 2024; however, you can preorder them here. In the meantime, check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Max.

