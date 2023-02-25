Fans of the classic kaiju can soon add a new piece to their collection as an official tweet from Mezco Toys has revealed their upcoming black-and-white Godzilla figure, which features the King of the Monsters recreating an iconic scene from the original film. Set for an expected shipping date between October and December later this year, the figure is now available to pre-order for $140.

Set as the first of Kaiju Collective, a new line of toys from the company, the figure itself features the titular monster in a recreation of the classic scene, which depicted Godzilla destroying a train during his path of destruction. The figure also effectively showcases the monster's sense of scale, with the train hanging out of his mouth like a chew toy. Standing at 8 inches tall and 12 inches in length, the heavily articulated toy will likely tower among others as it stands proudly on any shelf. In addition to the train, the figure also comes with various other accessories, such as a jet plane, canons, heat ray FX, military tanks, and destroyed buildings, further adding to the recreation of Godzilla's destruction.

While the upcoming toy isn't the first from Mezco Toys, which has a pre-established history with the franchise, the figure does offer plenty of unique features. With a highly detailed sculpt that perfectly captures the look of the monster, bolstered by a black-and-white color scheme that matches the foreboding nature of the original film, Mezco Toys' upcoming Godzilla is shaping up to be a worthy entry for any fans looking to expand their collection.

Godzilla Has a Kaiju-Sized Future in Store

The original Godzilla, debuted in Japanese cinemas in 1954 and remains a quintessential film of the genre, with a plethora of sequels, reboots, and crossovers. Currently, the Godzilla franchise remains stronger than ever with Legendary's Monsterverse continuing to expand with the release of an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel in 2024 alongside Godzilla and the Titans, an upcoming series that focuses on various monsters and their connection to the organization Monarch, which debuts on Apple TV+ sometime in the near future.

However, TOHO Studios, the original company behind the character, recently announced that a brand-new Godzilla film will debut in theaters later this year on November 3, just in time for the franchise's 69th anniversary. No official details have been revealed yet, but the movie will serve the first live-action Godzilla film from the studio since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016, which achieved critical acclaim. No word yet on if the upcoming film will receive a theatrical release in the U.S. However, for fans looking for some classic kaiju-sized spectacle on the big screen, Fathom Events recently revealed that Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. will be stomping into theaters for the first time in a one-night only event. With so much to look forward to, fans of the franchise have plenty of reasons to revisit the King of the Monsters.

Mezco Toys' upcoming Godzilla figure will debut later this year and is available for fans to pre-order here. Check out the official image of the toy below: