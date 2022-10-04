Godzilla fans, get ready, because the king of the monsters is coming back to theaters sooner than you might think! Thanks to Fathom Events, American audiences will be able to see 2002’s Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla in U.S. theaters for the first time! The screening will happen in over four hundred fifty theaters for one day only on November 3, Godzilla Day!

Godzilla Day is a day established to celebrate the iconic 1953 film’s original release in Japan. This year to celebrate everyone’s favorite kaiju, Fathom Events has teamed up with Toho International and theaters nationwide to bring this event to U.S. fans. Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla was only released in theaters in Japan, with international fans only getting a home release years later. Now, fans in the U.S. will not only get to see the movie on the big screen but it will be shown with subtitles, a “never-before-seen featurette direct from Japan”, and a message to fans from Keiji Ota, Toho International’s Chief Godzilla Officer.

Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla is the twenty-seventh film in the Godzilla franchise. It is also the fourth film in the “Millennium era”, the era of the franchise that came after the second reboot by Toho. Each film in this era acted as a stand-alone story, only sharing continuity with the 1953 original. In Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla, a new Godzilla arrives in Japan. This causes the JSDF (Japanese Self-Defense Forces) to build a cyborg mech with the corpse of the original monster’s body, creating MechaGodzilla. The machine’s pilot must battle not only her personal issues but also the “restless soul” of Godzilla that still lives in the machine.

RELATED: 'Godzilla and the Titans' Adds Anders Holm Opposite Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell

Fathom Events have long been a great way for fans to be able to see their favorite movies on the big screen once again, or for the first time! Some of their other upcoming events include anniversary screenings of classics like Poltergeist, Scream 2, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. About partnering with Fathom Events, Lora Cohn, managing director of international licensing, Toho International, had this to say:

“By partnering with Fathom, we are able to treat our U.S.-based fans to a sensational Godzilla film they have never been able to see before. And with Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla hitting hundreds of theaters, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to see it on the big screen. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Godzilla Day.”

Tickets will go on sale for the event on October 7 on Fathom’s event page or at the box office for participating theaters. Check out the trailer put together by Fathom for the event below: