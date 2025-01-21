Godzilla is the longest running movie franchise in film history. While a majority of the radioactive lizard's film outings have come from the Japanese studio Toho, Godzilla has been the subject of many films made in America as well. American filmmakers have always misunderstood the appeal of Godzilla. From the disastrously bad 1998 Rolland Emmerich remake to the current MonsterVerse franchise helmed by Death Note director Adam Wingard, Godzilla has rarely been faithfully adapted by American filmmakers.

Put simply, Godzilla is so heavily tied to Japanese culture, and especially how it intersects with America, that most American adaptations are seemingly uninterested or incapable of actually getting Godzilla right. In localizing the character for broad international appeal, American films tend to get rid of the actual hallmarks of a Godzilla movie. In particular, they tend to simplify the origins of the character as a symbol of environmentalism and Japan's history with the atomic bomb. In fact, one of the most successful American films directly contradicts both of those key themes that are essential to the spirit of the character.

The Original Godzilla Movie Is Full of Deeper Meanings

For those who might not have seen the 1954 original Godzilla movie by Ishiro Honda, it may not be clear how a franchise that is primarily about giant monster fights could have all that much depth. However, this depth has existed since the very beginning of the franchise. Godzilla himself is born out of unchecked nuclear testing by the American military. His rampage on mainland Japan is nothing more than an animal lashing out at the species that damaged its health and environment. However, Godzilla being an allegory for the destruction brought to Japan by nuclear weapons is only the surface. At the end of the film, the tortured genius Dr. Serizawa (Akihika Hirata) destroys Godzilla with an invention even worse than a nuclear bomb: an oxygen destroyer. Serizawa opts to die with Godzilla in hopes that the knowledge of anything more horrible than atomic weapons will die with him.

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Was the Last Straw