Cinematic giant monsters don’t get much more iconic than either Godzilla or King Kong, with the duo even appearing in several crossover movies over the decades. For a bit of a history lesson – well, two history lessons – the King Kong series originated in the 1930s, while the first Godzilla film was released in 1954. So, Kong, as a character, has been around longer, but Godzilla’s been in more movies. There are just under a dozen feature films with the former, while the latter has been in almost 40. Both characters have had American and Japanese films made about them. King Kong’s movies have generally been American productions, while the Godzilla series has had the majority of its films made in Japan. If you like drama-heavy monster movies, a handful of entries in both series might scratch that itch, but if you prefer the goofy stuff, there’s tons of that in both franchises, too.

As it stands, whenever Godzilla and King Kong cross paths within the same movie, things inevitably get pretty loopy rather than anything approaching grim, downbeat, or thought-provoking. The first movie with the pair going head-to-head came out in the early 1960s, and then the characters existed apart for another 60 years (well, close to it). Now, with the MonsterVerse, Godzilla and Kong have been reunited, with one other film largely about them fighting coming out in 2021, and another that sees them striking up an unexpected alliance in 2024. All three of these crossover movies to date have been imperfect but also quite fun, and they're ranked below, starting with the most flawed (but again, still entertaining), and ending with the least flawed/most enjoyable.

3 'Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire' (2024)

Directed by Adam Wingard