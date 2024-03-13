The Big Picture Fans can now grab tickets for the epic Godzilla x Kong showdown, promising jaw-dropping visuals and heart-pounding sound in Dolby Cinema.

Get ready to rumble with some more epic kaiju action as tickets for the MonsterVerse’s latest installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, are officially on sale now. With the film quickly approaching its debut on the big screen, the official Dolby X account has debuted a brand-new poster showcasing the titular monsters uniting.

The poster features the close-up profiles of Godzilla and Kong, who can be seen ready to face the terrifying threats that await them. The characters are depicted in black-and-white in a simple but effective layout, with the Dolby logo taking up a large portion of the poster contrasting in an eye-catching pink neon color scheme. While the two Titans initially fought against each other in the franchise’s previous installment, the latest poster serves as a reminder that the two are teaming up together this time around with the caption, “Unite.”

Additional plot details on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire remain under wraps for now. However, based on what has previously been revealed from the film’s marketing campaign, the story will center on the titular monsters as they must team up to fight Skar King, Earth’s latest threat. With the two facing an army of other primates, alongside a secret new monster, fans are sure in for what looks to be the ultimate monster movie.

Fans Can Now Grab Their Tickets for the MonsterVerse’s Latest Installment

With tickets now on sale, fans can return to the epic cinematic franchise worthy of the biggest screen they can find. It’s been three years since the release of Godzilla vs Kong, but there has certainly been no shortage of content from the franchise with the addition of an anime Netflix show and live-action spin-off. However, nothing beats the big screen and the upcoming film promises to be worthy of its theatrical presentation. Godzilla vs Kong previously debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max during the height of the pandemic and managed to gross $470 million worldwide, proving that the kaiju genre is still going strong. With the world now in a post-pandemic cinematic landscape, it will be interesting to see how well the upcoming movie can perform, especially in the aftermath of Godzilla Minus One, which managed to gross over $100 million from good word-of-mouth. But with an Easter release window alongside the goodwill of the franchise, Legendary Pictures could be looking at another hit on their hands.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters on March 29. Check out the official poster for the upcoming movie below.