Anders Holm has joined the cast of Legendary Television's upcoming Godzilla and the Titans series. He joins an ensemble cast headlined by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

Variety reports that the Workaholics star has been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, the first foray into television from Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. In addition to Holm and the Russells, the show will also star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps for now, but the show will center around the aftermath of the climactic San Francisco monster battle in 2014's Godzilla, which results in a family discovering long-buried secrets about their connection to the MonsterVerse's shadowy Monarch organization, which monitors and attempts to control the series' giant creatures.

Holm first achieved fame with a starring role as Ders Holmvik in the Comedy Central sitcom Workaholics, which he co-created with his comedy troupe, Mail Order Comedy; the show ran seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017. He also had a recurring role on Mindy Kaling's sitcom The Mindy Project, and starred in the short-lived Kaling-produced sitcom Champions. With Mail Order Comedy, he produced and starred in the Netflix comedy feature Game Over, Man!. He recently starred in Netflix's Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna, and can be seen next in the upcoming Sebastian Maniscalco/Robert De Niro comedy About My Father and the Disney Plus series The Muppets Mayhem.

Image via Netflix

Beginning with 2014's Godzilla, Legendary's MonsterVerse is a cinematic universe uniting the giant monsters owned by the Japanese studio Toho, which includes Godzilla and the rampaging King Kong. Other entries in the franchise include 2017's Kong: Skull Island; 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which introduced classic monsters Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidora to the series; and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. A sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is in production, and is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Godzilla and the Titans was co-created by Matt Fraction and Chris Black; both are also executive-producing the series. Matt Shakman, who will helm Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four, will also executive produce, and direct the first two episodes. Also executive producing are Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd.

Godzilla and the Titans has begun filming in Vancouver; stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Inventing Anna which Holm recently appeared in.