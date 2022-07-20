Apple TV+ announced today that Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell boarded their MonsterVerse series focused on Godzilla and the Titans. The series promises to expand the Legendary cinematic universe by giving us a new look at all the amazing creatures that populate planet Earth after the explosive ending of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Known for classics such as Escape from New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Kurt Russell has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for more than four decades. Recently, Kurt Russel was part of films such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and F9. The addition of Kurt Russell to the Godzilla and the Titans show is yet another indication that the upcoming series is expending no expenses to make the series a worthy entry of the MonsterVerse.

As for Wyatt Russell, the star was recently part of the main cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he shined as John Walker, a wannabe-Captain America. Wyatt Russell’s career also includes blockbusters such as the horror film Overlord and the critically acclaimed miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. Apple TV+ didn’t release any details about the parts of both Russels. However, the series will follow a family as they try to make sense of a world filled with monsters right after the destruction of San Francisco at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So, it would be interesting if the series used Kurt’s and Wyatt's real-life father-son relationship to create an emotionally complex family on screen.

Image via FX

The Godzilla and Titans series is co-created by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) and Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise), with Black also serving as showrunner. The first two episodes of the series are set to be directed by Matthew Shakman, who was nominated at the Emmys for his work with Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. The Godzilla and the Titans series also features the talent of Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Here’s the series' official synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

While we anxiously wait for a release date for the upcoming show, you check our interview with Godzilla: King of the Monsters directors Michael Dougherty and Ken Watanabe.