A New ‘Godzilla’ Anime Series Is Gonna Smash the Hell Out of Your Netflix

After the successes of anime films like Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater (not to mention the ongoing American Monster-verse of big-budget takes on the big ol’ lizard), Netflix has decided it’s time for a new take on one of pop culture’s most beloved, prolific monsters. Godzilla Singular Point, an anime series, is coming to Netflix next year. And we’ve got the initial details below.

The series comes from quite the experienced creative team. Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi) will direct the series, which will feature an original storyline and cast unrelated to any of the previously mentioned Godzilla anime films. Takahashi will be working with acclaimed studios bones (My Hero Academia) and Orange (Beastars) on the project, which will combine both CG and hand-drawn animation for its aesthetics. Plus, Studio Ghibli veteran animator Eiji Yamamori, who’s worked on classics like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, will design the Kaiju, the monsters in the series, and that is quite exciting.

As Netflix continues to keep an eye on the international market in the projects they acquire, fund, and greenlight, interesting American-niche titles like “an anime Godzilla series” will keep popping up and intriguing the heck out of us. Will they stick around for more than one season? Guess we’ll all find out when Godzilla Singular Point comes to Netflix sometime in 2021. For more on the green-eyed monster that doth mock the meat it feeds on, here’s our favorite classic monster movies.