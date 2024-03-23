The Big Picture Celebrate Godzilla's 70th anniversary with a 24-hour movie marathon at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago from June 7-13.

Godzilla Minus One, the Oscar-winning film, marked a pivotal moment for the beloved monster, grossing over $100 million worldwide.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, releasing on March 29, showcases Godzilla and Kong teaming up to face a new colossal threat.

It has already been an amazing year for Godzilla. The fan-favorite cinematic monster is coming off its first Oscar win in franchise history for Godzilla Minus One. If that wasn’t enough, 2024 marks the iconic kuji’s 70th anniversary. One of the ways the franchise is celebrating is with the release of the latest Godzilla adventure, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. That epic crossover comes out in just one week. However, the party won’t end there as the Music Box Theatre in Chicago is hosting a 24-hour Godzilla marathon in June as a part of an almost week-long event.

From June 7 to June 13, 2024, the Music Box Theatre has partnered with the Japanese Art Foundation to host a slew of events in honor of Godzilla’s historic reign. Opening night (June 7) will be a double feature of the last two Toho Godzilla films, Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One. This is followed by a panel discussion entitled "Godzilla: The Atomic Age Anti-Hero" led by Saira Chambers of the Japanese Culture Center/Japanese Arts Foundation and Dr.Yuki Miyamoto of DePaul Humanities Center. June 8 is when the 24-hour Godzilla marathon will be taking place. This will feature 15 films from the character's Showa-era. Then, June 9, a rare I.B. Technicolor 35mm print screening of the underrated Godzilla (1998) starring Matthew Broderick will be shown. Other screenings that will be shown throughout this monstrous event will include the original Godzilla from 1954, The Return of Godzilla, and Godzilla vs Biollante.

Godzilla Remains the King of the Monsters

In the last 70 years, Godzilla has been featured in 38 films spread across both the original Toho Japanese series and the recent Legendary American MonsterVerse. However, in the last year it has felt like this atomic monster has finally entered the prime they always deserved. Godzilla Minus One was not only one of the best films of the franchise with rich characters and brilliant action, it broke a ton of box office records. The latter of which has surely cemented the lovable creature’s massive footprints in American cinemas for at least the next decade. Grossing over $100 million worldwide, it kicked off our current Godzilla-Mania and, again, made the franchise an Oscar winner for the first time. Around the same time, in late 2023, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the first live-action TV series in the franchise, premiered on Apple TV+ to much critical success. While it only featured brief appearances from the monster of the hour, it furthered the MonsterVerse in some exciting ways leading into New Empire’s release this month. In the new film, Godzilla must reluctantly team up with Kong to stop a larger threat. Recently, New Empire’s director (Adam Wingard) and Minus One’s director (Takashi Yamazaki) united to promote their shared love for Godzilla. Both sides of the franchise are working together to make Godzilla’s historic birthday the best it can be, and it’s been a joy to watch for life-long fans.

You can grab your Music Box Theatre Godzilla birthday tickets, including ones for the killer 24-hour marathon, and find more information on the event on their website. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also smashing into theaters on March 29, 2024. You can view trailers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below.

