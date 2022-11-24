You can call Legendary’s MonsterVerse a lot of things. Depending on what you’ve made of them to date, you might call them fun, inconsistent, exciting, needlessly grim, spectatcular, overproduced, and a textbook example of modern franchise filmmaking, for better or for worse. You can’t call any of them a horror movie, not in the traditional sense of being a movie intended to illicit horror in the audience. Almost none of the Japanese Godzilla films are horror pictures either, not really. They prioritize fantasy, spectacle, action, monster pantomime, and sometimes comedy well before elements of terror. Only three of the monster king’s films aim to set viewers’ hair on end. Shin Godzilla (2016) ramps up the carnage and tries to shock with gross mutations of Godzilla himself, with mixed results. The Return of Godzilla (1984) leans heavily into the possibility of destruction during the Cold War, effectively enough but inevitably dated. And then there’s the black and white original from 1954.

“The first is the best” rule doesn’t hold true for every series, but in Godzilla’s case, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Ishirō Honda’s haunting and haunted anti-war plea is that rare case of allegory done right, carried off with enough earnestness and broad appeal to avoid being trapped in its era like its 1984 successor. There are a lot of reasons why Gojira is the best of the bunch, and the most pure example of a horror film in the franchise. But helping immeasurably is the monochrome photography.

'Gojira’s Black and White Look Was Standard, But it Was Used Well

Image via Toho

There was likely never any thought given to producing Gojira in color. Most movies around the world were still being shot in black and white in the early 50s, and Japanese studio Toho hadn’t made anything in color by 1954 according to Ishirō Honda: A Life in Film. Gojira was a hasty substitute project when what would have been Toho’s first picture in color fell apart. If anyone involved hoped that element might carry over, costs made it an impossibility. No special effects picture of Gojira’s scale had ever been made in Japan before, and time and budget constraints put hard limits on the techniques available for creating Godzilla, let alone rendering him in various hues. Black and white was standard and affordable.

But whether a director and cinematographer have monochrome or Technicolor to work with, they can convey so much of a film’s tone and meaning through the photography. Lighting and camerawork are two aspects of movie making that can ascend from craft to art in the right hands. The only other Godzilla film shot in black and white, Godzilla Raids Again, is an example of mere craft. Every scene is adequately lit, and the camera work is competent (though several effects shots mistakenly had the camera undercranked rather than overcranked, creating unnaturally fast monster action). But there’s no life to the photography. The lighting tends to be flat and unexpressive and the framing and movement of the camera unmemorable. Godzilla Raids Again is already a disjointed mess, and there’s not enough elan in the visuals to save it.

RELATED: TOHO Announces a New Godzilla Film Coming on Godzilla Day 2023

In contrast, the work of Honda, cinematographer Masao Tamai, and special effects director Eiji Tsubaraya made Gojira’s good script into a great motion picture stuffed with signature images for the king of the monsters. Contrary to popular belief, Godzilla was never green before Godzilla 2000, but on black and white film, his charcoal-gray skin registered an even darker shade. Tsubaraya pushed this further in many shots, most notably in the climactic assault by Godzilla on Tokyo. Backlight transforms Godzilla into a black silhouette on white, the strongest graphic contrast you could ask for. Just a hint of glisten off the irradiated texture of his skin or the corner of his eye keep the monster king from becoming a flat black mass, but any expression or capacity for thought beyond destruction is left obscured. Godzilla is often framed from below to reinforce the illusion of massive size. The spectacle of this massive shadow sweeping over Tokyo to Akira Ifukube’s death march, lit primarily by the fires he leaves in his wake, is unlike anything else in the franchise. Visually and thematically, it’s the most stark depiction of city destruction, and it produced several iconic shots.

Image via Toho

As atmospheric as such images are, they weren’t expressionistic flourishes. Gojira aims for realism. Genuine footage of Japan’s Self Defence Forces is incorporated, large portions of the film are shot on location, and several reporter characters present for Godzilla’s various appearances lend the film the air of a newsreel. With most of those appearances happening at night or in the depths of the ocean, the silhouetted figure of Godzilla is motivated. This motivation makes these images part of a cohesive whole and the concept of a giant radioactive dinosaur more plausible in a realistic setting. The nocturnal atmosphere is distinct from the rest of the film without being at odds with it. This cohesion is also part of the reason why the destruction caused by Godzilla is so much more evocative of the true devastation caused by the atomic bombs and Tokyo fire raids than anything the franchise has done since.

Black and White Is Kind to Practical Effects

While Honda, Tamai, and Tsubaraya made strong aesthetic choices that play to the strengths of black and white photography, the process also lent them a helping hand in bringing Godzilla to life. A strength of black and white, if you know how to use it, is that it makes for a more seamless picture. You don’t have to worry about the wrong colors clashing when put alongside each other, or slight differences in hue or saturation giving away forced perspective or matte paintings, or the bleed that can come from optically combining two pieces of color film.

In the days before digital technology (and even with it), special effects-heavy films had to worry about all these things. Gojira faced an uphill battle to pull off its titular monster and his mayhem to begin with, having a limited talent pool working trial and error to pull off effects never done before in the Japanese film industry. Any break was likely welcome.

Image via Toho

The Godzilla franchise has often been ridiculed in the West for having hokey special effects. But in Gojira, the effects deliver. While the scale of the miniature sets and the Godzilla suit is apparent at times, the black and white combined with lighting and framing choices helps to mitigate this. Intercutting footage of real streets shot in comparatively dark conditions blends the real and artificial convincingly. The matte painting and optical work is largely seamless; elements of an optical composite tend to meld together in monochrome.

This matters to the horror aspect of Gojira precisely because the movie aspires to greater realism than the rest of the franchise. The artifice of suitmation effects doesn’t detract from, say, King Kong vs. Godzilla. That film is a satire and the effects aren’t meant to be photorealistic. Many of the Godzilla films, particularly those of the Shōwa era, weren’t worried about trying to fit into the real world. They were preoccupied with visually pleasing and exciting images of fantasy, in films many degrees removed from cinema verité. If Godzilla and friends look like men in suits on miniature sets, it’s not a distraction. It’s even part of the charm.

Gojira couldn’t be like that and still work. There was no franchise for it to be a part of and maintain in 1954. It was a single movie, a visual representation of the dread and devastation the atomic bomb brought to Japan, and for that dread to be felt, Godzilla needed to be a convincing menace. The black and white photography by its nature papered over some of the cracks in the special effects, making them believable enough to sell the idea. That was the craft. The choices made with light and frame by Honda and Tsubaraya to take further advantage of the format and lend Godzilla additional menace was the leap up to art. Horrific art, but art nonetheless.