The Big Picture Cavity Colors releases historical Godzilla apparel collection featuring iconic Toho Godzillas for fans to enjoy.

Godzilla celebrates 70th anniversary with screenings, action figures, and physical media releases keeping the atomic party alive.

Recent Godzilla films have revitalized the franchise, with Godzilla Minus One winning an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The Godzilla franchise is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. To honor the monstrous occasion, there have been screenings, new action figures, physical media releases, and apparel collections. That’s on top of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire exploding at the box office earlier this year. Now, Cavity Colors is keeping the atomic party going with a new historical apparel collection.

The collection features artwork of the different Toho Godzillas over the years. From the original 1954 version to the Heisei Era to his modern Godzilla Minus One appearance, this is sure to make a lot of kuji fans nostalgic. This design will be available in a t-shirt, zip-up hoodie and long sleeves. For the hoodie, the main artwork is presented on the back while the official 70th anniversary Godzilla logo is on the front. The long sleeve also has the addition of each Godzilla on one sleeve and the logo on the other. This isn’t the first time Cavity Colors has shown some love to the King of the Monsters. They’ve also done collections in the past for Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

'Godzilla' Remains the King of Pop Culture

While Godzilla has been on this Earth for seven decades, in the last couple of years, it has finally felt like the character has entered his prime. Just within the last year, Godzilla Minus One was one of the best reviewed films of the franchise, The New Empire smashed the box office with over $565 million worldwide and Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters (the first live-action TV series of the franchise) finished off its first season to a ton of praise. Also, we can’t forget that Minus One won Godzilla his first Oscar in his long history this past March for Best Visual Effects. Both the American MonsterVerse and the continued Toho series have been working together to keep Godzilla fans foaming at the mouth. Minus One reminded us that you can have a rich human story at the center of the mayhem, while The New Empire reinforced that there are few things better than a good old-fashioned monster mash.

Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is fighting the battle on Max. If you want to take in the glory of the original Godzilla, the 1954 film is streaming for free on Tubi. Meanwhile, Cavity Colors’ 70th anniversary collection is up for pre-order on their website. It’ll ship by the week of August 16th.

