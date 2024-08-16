The Big Picture Get ready to experience Godzilla's original 1954 film in stunning 4K with bonus features this November.

Fans can soon re-experience the King of the Monsters’ first on-screen appearance in a way they’ve never seen before, as Fangoria has recently reported that the original 1954 Godzilla film is slated to debut with a new 4K remaster via the Criterion Collection. The upcoming remaster of the beloved classic is set to be released this November, just in time for its 70th anniversary.

The latest release of the film will also feature an additional Blu-ray, which comes with various bonus features, including Godzilla, King of the Monsters, the 1956 re-edit of the film that was released to American audiences. Additional bonus content that will be featured in the upcoming edition of the movie includes trailers, two audio commentaries by film historian David Kalat, interviews with actors Akira Takarada and Haruo Nakajima alongside special effects technicians Yoshio Irie and Eizo Kaimai, and an interview with Akira Ifukube, composer of the original film. The upcoming set also features a behind-the-scenes featurette detailing the film’s visual effects work, an interview with film critic Tadao Sato, and an essay by critic J. Hoberman. Additionally, fans can also see a fascinating featurette titled “The Unluckiest Dragon,” which serves as an illustrated audio essay that dives into the real-life tragic story of the fishing vessel Daigo Fukuryu Maru, which was a source of inspiration for the original film.

The Criterion Collection previously released the original film on Blu-ray, which only makes the latest 4K upgrade more fitting. Whether any follow-ups will receive a similar upgrade remains to be seen. However, the Criterion Collection would eventually release a box set of the franchise’s entire Showa Era, so perhaps a 4K rendition could be around the corner sometime in the near future. However, until then, fans can now pre-order their copy of the movie on the official Criterion website.

70 Years Later, ‘Godzilla’ Remains an Influential Classic

Image via Toho

Directed by Ishirō Honda, the original Godzilla serves as one of the most influential films of the 1950s, serving as the first in a long history of Japanese Kaiju films. The movie continues to receive modern acclaim for its visual effects and dark themes centered on the dangers of atomic warfare. The film would eventually spawn a franchise, which has persisted to this day, most recently seen by the release of Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. There’s still plenty more in store from the long-running franchise, as a follow-up to the MonsterVerse’s rendition of the character is slated to be released in theaters on March 26th, 2027. Until then, fans can eagerly return to the franchise’s original roots when the original Godzilla debuts in stunning 4K Ultra HD.

The original Godzilla debuts on 4K on November 5.