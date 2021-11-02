Mondo is offering many new kaiju-goodies in celebration of Godzilla Day on November 3rd, the date thatmarks the anniversary of Gojira, the original Toho film that introduced the world to the nuclear monster in 1954. Those looking to add a premium soundtrack to their collection can grab the special vinyl of Return of Godzilla, the 16th film of the series, and a direct sequel to the original film.

With artwork by Henry Abrams, the 140 Gram red vinyl features the music by Reijiro Koroku and will cost $30. To allow everyone the opportunity to grab their copy of the soundtrack, Mondo is limiting its acquisition to a single copy per person. Commenting on the release of the new soundtrack, Mondo Creative Director Music Spencer Hickman said the company is happy to offer the product, as Return of Godzilla “is one of our favorite movies of this era and features a darker and more somber tone than previous films.”

Besides announcing the new soundtrack, Mondo is also releasing a new collectible for its line of small-scale statues celebrating all iterations of Godzilla's history. “'54 Gojira” is the third statue to be released as part of the “Godzilla Museum” and will cost $120. The statue has a limited edition of 2000 copies and will join the previously released collectible based on the 1970s animated series and a physical rendering of the King of Monsters from a look created in a stunning Mondo Godzilla poster by artist Attack Peter.

There’s also a “Hedorah” and a “Godzilla 84” soft vinyl statue being released, giving collectors a lot of new items to complete their shelves. Lastly, Mondo is also releasing “Godzilla Vs Hedorah” posters with artwork by Tom Whalen and a “Shin Godzilla” poster with artwork by Florian Bertmer. The posters will cost from $55 to $75, and as usual with all Mondo collectibles, they will also have limited editions of just a couple hundred copies.

Mondo is not the only company celebrating Godzilla Day. Last month we learned that Toho is releasing a 4k restoration of the 1954’s classic. The 4K release of Gojira will premiere in theaters from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain tomorrow, November 3. Select Alamo Drafthouse locations will also exhibit 1971 Godzilla vs. Hedorah, 2016's Shin Godzilla, 1984’s The Return of Godzilla, and 1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante, the last two films never before available on U.S. theaters. Tickets for all films can be purchased at Drafthouse's website and participating Alamo Drafthouse theaters right now.

