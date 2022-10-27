Fans of the beloved King of the Monsters can rejoice as Toho International has announced some kaiju-sized events for this year's Godzilla Day. Occurring exclusively on November 3, fans of the franchise can experience various fun activities such as film screenings, exclusive gaming content, and some promotional food tie-ins.

For fans looking for some kaiju-sized action spectacle, Fathom Events will screen in the hit 2002 film Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla in select theaters, exclusively on November 3 in celebration of the titular monster's day. Alongside the theatrical release of the monster-brawl action flick, Toho International also partners with Alamo Drafthouse to screen the original 1954 Godzilla film, giving fans the chance to experience where it all began. The film will be presented in its original Japanese language with English subtitles.

Alongside the re-issues of select films from the franchise, Toho International will also be partnering up with King Trivia, a live online pub quiz experience, with trivia events themed around the King of the Monsters throughout the week of November 3 in celebration of the franchise's enduring legacy. Also partnered with Toho is Blankos Block Party, the social party game, which will feature Godzilla, Mothra, and Mecha-Godzilla, iconic characters from the series, as playable characters in the game.

RELATED: 'Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla' to Play in US Cinemas for the First Time

For fans looking for some fun snacks, Jade City Foods returns this year with their Godzilla-themed hot sauce in various flavors found in the 16-Piece Godzilla Hot Sauce Collector's Set, now available to purchase for $235. Outside the different hot sauces, Jade City Foods also provides fans with Godzilla-themed coffees for $50 and the Godzilla Dry Rub 5-Pack for the same price. Los Angeles-based deli shop Langer's also contributes to celebrating the franchise with the release of the Godzilla-Sized Pastrami Sandwich, which will be available from October 31 to November 5. Honey & Butter Macarons from Irvine, California, will contribute as well to offer fans some custom Godzilla Macarons alongside additional merchandise and displays within their shop on October 29, November 3, and November 5. Retail store FYE also celebrates the franchise by offering plenty of treats such as candy, energy drinks, and activity kits. Finally, Yokocho, a retro ramen house based in London, provides food themed around the King of the Monsters himself.

Retailers are also getting in on the action with additional merchandise available such as three exclusive Hot Wheels cars from Mattel and a seven-piece collection from Crunchyroll, which features characters such as Mechagodzilla and Biollante, among others. Other stores and sites for fans to grab some additional merchandise include Kinokuniya Book Stores, figures from both Super7 and Mondo Collectibles, alongside clothing from Cavity Colors and Heroes & Villains.

“Godzilla’s long history has shaped the world of pop culture and monster fandom for nearly 70 years,” said Lora Cohn, Managing Director of Toho International. “Godzilla means so much to generations all over the world, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with incredible collaborators to honor the world’s most famed and destructive prehistoric sea monster by offering our fans a chance to participate in screenings, gaming contests, and more for this year’s Godzilla Day.”

With various restaurants, stores, and theater chains contributing to the upcoming celebration, fans are in for a big treat as it appears that this year's Godzilla Day is going all out in celebration of the titular character. With so many activities for fans to participate in, its no doubt that Godzilla will reign supreme across the world when November 3 finally rolls around.

Fans will be able to celebrate Godzilla Day exclusively on November 3. Check out the official trailer for Fathom Events' screening of Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla below.