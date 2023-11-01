The Big Picture Godzilla fans can now pre-order a new wave of Bandai figures, including a metallic variant of the titular monster from the latest film, Godzilla Minus One.

Collectors can also pre-order figures of classic kaiju characters like Biollante in her flower beast form, a crawling variant of Hedorah, and a sleek black-painted version of Type-3 Kiryu.

For fans of obscure Godzilla characters, there is a new figure of Bagan available for pre-order, honoring the often-overlooked monster that was scrapped from appearing in the franchise but gained popularity in the Super Godzilla video game.

With the release of several Godzilla projects just around the corner, there’s no better time to be a fan of the King of the Monsters. Now collectors have some new pieces to add to their collection as, according to the official Godzilla store X handle, a new wave of figures from Bandai have been revealed and are now available to pre-order, with an expected shipping date this December.

In celebration of the release of Godzilla Minus One, the latest film of the franchise by Toho, a brand-new figure of the titular monster showcases his new design. However, for fans looking for a piece that could stand out in their collection or something that could increase in value over time, Bandai will be releasing a metallic variant of the figure, which is only available for a limited time, only for $28 USD. Of course, for fans looking for a more standard version of the character, a basic figure of Minus One Godzilla is also available to order online.

However, the Godzilla franchise is best known for its rich roster of on-screen kaiju, and Bandai will continue its tradition of bringing the classic characters to toy form. Also, available to pre-order is Biollante in her flower beast form. The monster was previously available from Bandai in her final, crocodile-like form, but now fans can round out the fan-favorite kaiju in all the ways she appeared on screen in Godzilla vs Biollante. Additional figures available to pre-order are a crawling variant of Hedorah and Type-3 Kiryu, also known as Mechagodzilla. Figures of Kiryu may not be uncommon for fans to come across, but the latest version from Bandai features a new and sleek black paint scheme for a pricier $40 USD price tag, which gives it a unique design and could bolster its resale value in the future.

A Forgotten ‘Godzilla’ Character is Also Set to Release

While the aforementioned figures come from a plethora of iconic Godzilla films, the latest toy from Bandai will be honoring an often-overlooked character in the franchise. Now available to pre-order, fans can keep their eye out for Bagan for $33 USD. The monster is widely known by fans of the monster yet-to-be, as he was previously slated to appear in several films in the franchise before ultimately being scrapped overall. He did, however, make an appearance as the final boss in the SNES video game Super Godzilla. Showcasing the monster’s unique design alongside a bright color scheme, Bagan certainly appears as a worthy kaiju for the franchise. Whether he will ever make his on-screen debut remains to be seen, but with the character being an obscure one, the new figure could serve as the perfect toy for die-hard completionists.

Figure Price Movie Monster Series Godzilla (2023) Metallic Version $28 USD Movie Monster Series Biollante Flower Form $28 USD Movie Monster Series Type-3 Kiryu Heavy Armament Black Version $40 USD Movie Monster Series Hedorah Landing Stage Crawling Version $28 USD Movie Monster Series Bagan $33 USD

Bandai’s latest figures are now available to pre-order on the official Godzilla site.