San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is gearing up to be a haven for kaiju enthusiasts as Funko and Mondo have unveiled an array of exclusive Godzilla collectibles. Running from July 25 to July 28, this year's SDCC promises fans a nostalgic and exhilarating trip through the iconic monster's history with limited edition figures, stunning artwork, and glow-in-the-dark surprises. Among the most anticipated exclusives is Funko's limited edition Godzilla Funko Pop! figure. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the King of the Monsters, this figure comes in meticulously designed packaging that echoes the classic Godzilla aesthetic.

The figure, sporting vibrant yellow eyes and a fierce expression, perfectly captures Godzilla's menacing charm, and he's quite cute too, for those who like that kind of tiny terror. Available at the Funko booth, the little figure to be a hot item for collectors. The meticulous attention to detail, from Godzilla's textured skin to his iconic stance, makes it a perfect centerpiece for any collection.

Mondo's Godzilla Exclusives Bring the Big Guns

Mondo also brings a visual feast to SDCC 2024 with exclusive Godzilla-themed art and figures that promise to captivate fans of all ages. One of Mondo’s standout offerings includes a set of three Godzilla figures that glow in the dark. These figures are beautifully crafted, featuring intricate details that highlight Godzilla and his monstrous allies in all their glory.

The "Attack Peter: Terror of Mechagodzilla" poster offers a dramatic, black-and-white depiction of Mechagodzilla and Godzilla locked in battle. The design, reminiscent of traditional Japanese woodblock prints, provides a unique and artistic take on the kaiju clash from the artist, Attack Peter. For fans of the more colorful and surreal Godzilla art, the "Eggleton: Godzilla vs. Biollante" poster is a must-have, featuring a vivid and dynamic battle scene between Godzilla and Biollante. Biollante is one of the many iconic kaiju in the franchise, and she is the result of a genetic experiment that combines the DNA of Godzilla, a rose plant, and a human.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event for Godzilla fans. With exclusive releases from Funko and Mondo, attendees have the unique opportunity to own a piece of the King of the Monsters’ 70th-anniversary celebration. Whether you're a long-time collector or a new fan, these items are not to be missed. So mark your calendars, plan your SDCC schedule, and get ready to unleash the kaiju at this year's convention.