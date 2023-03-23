Collider can exclusively unveil Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, a new IDW comic book miniseries featuring the King of Monsters himself. Written by Frank Tieri and illustrated by Inaki Miranda, the creative team behind the DC Comics’ Old Lady Harley miniseries, Here There Be Dragons will take fans back to when pirates roamed the Seven Seas.

In the 1500s, the seas were just beginning to be explored by Europeans, which led to the emergence of tall tales about fantastic creatures that crushed boats with tentacles, claws, and sharp teeth. Nowadays, we know that all these mythical beasts drawn in ancient maps were not real. Or were they? Here There Be Dragons imagines Godzilla and maybe other Toho monsters crossed paths with explorers whose stories were erased from history. It’s an exciting take on the King of the Monsters lore, especially for fans looking for new Godzilla stories while they wait for Legendary’s next MonsterVerse movie. And as Tieri explains, the setting couldn’t be better because:

“What could be cooler than a Godzilla tale with pirates? Here There Be Dragons is a lost voyage of Sir Francis Drake, told through the eyes of a crewman facing execution. The question is, is he telling the truth? Is there really a conspiracy to cover up what happened to Drake on that island and the existence of Godzilla? Or is this merely another pirate’s tall tale? Avast, ye Godzilla fans, and batten down the hatches at your local comic book shop!”

Commenting on the miniseries release, Miranda also added:

“Godzilla is one of those unique historic creations that is part pop-culture icon, part pure joy and entertainment, and also a metaphor of the ways of society hurting itself, with humans confronting the raw power of our own fears and missteps. I’m genuinely thankful to Toho and IDW for having me onboard to illustrate Godzilla smashing ships and fighting kaiju. Collaborating with my buddy Frank is always a pleasure. I enjoy every scene that he is writing, playing with the myths of the old world. It’s a sure recipe for fun, discovery, and fascination!”

Here There Be Dragons Is Not the Only Godzilla Story in Development

It’s definitely a good time to be a Godzilla fan. After the explosive reception of Godzilla vs. Kong, director Adam Wingard, and writer Terry Rossio are already working on a sequel. There’s also a Titans-focused miniseries being developed by Apple TV+, starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russel. Outside Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the King of the oOnster keeps thriving in different media, with old animated series re-emerging and new installments of the classic Japanese franchise hitting theaters. Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons is yet another thrilling story featuring our favorite giant lizard, and we can’t wait to read the miniseries Tieri and Miranda created for us.

The story of Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons will be told in five issues and the first part of the miniseries will be available in comic bookshops this June.