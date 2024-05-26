The Big Picture Ishirō Honda is one of the creators of the legendary Toho character, Godzilla.

Godzilla films by Honda tackle bleak, real-world themes alongside giant monster fights.

Matango stands out as Honda's quiet, devastating allegory about radiation's effects.

If you're a true scary movie fan, then you likely know that Japanese horror is where it's at. There's just a touch of J-horror that is missing in Western productions. Whether it be the deeply thematic ideas at play, their approach to allegory, singular supernatural edge, or the deep sadness in these stories, there's a particular flavor that struggles to translate elsewhere — even in the routinely mild to terrible remakes of J-horror classics. While this corner of the horror genre is best known and filled out by ghost stories, its reaches go far beyond surface level paranormal chills. Recent zombie flicks like One Cut of the Dead and the Resident Evil franchise prove that these pictures are more than just cursed videotapes and ghostly grudges. While its parameters stretch to greater lengths than most might recognize, there's one kaiju-sized face in J-horror that many tend to overlook. Yes, Godzilla counts.

Well, the original does, at least, as well as a good handful of its sequels. Given that the world's favorite city-destroying giant monster has tens of movies to his name, there's bound to be a great deal of variety to his filmography. If you take it all the way back to the original film, then you know that Godzilla was one hell of a terrifying metaphor for nuclear war in a post-Hiroshima Japan. Despite being an incredibly multi-faceted franchise, many of the original entries were directed by the same man — Ishirō Honda. The Godzilla franchise found itself hopping into cartoonish schlock pretty quickly (King Kong vs. Godzilla was only the third film, after all), but Honda's original intention was quite grim and rooted in real life tragedy.

'Matango' Is Atomic Horror at Its Scariest

Both fortunately and unfortunately, it seems that, as that series took off, the demand was for these movies to focus more on giant monsters duking it out and less on mirroring our own world. Honda made a killing with his eight Godzilla pictures, and if their quality is any indication, they seemed to be pretty fun to make as well. That said, Honda was also a topical filmmaker, so his grievances with reality had to be aired out elsewhere. Enter 1963's Matango, a movie that makes the original Godzilla's nuclear tale look like a nice day in the park. This is one of the most upsetting and devastating Japanese horror films that you will ever come across. It might not be a better movie than Godzilla, but between its darker approach to their shared themes, upsetting creature concepts, and quiet presentation, Matango just might be Honda's most terrifying film.

The '50s were chock-full of nuclear-themed monster mashes like Them!, The Fly, Attack of the Giant Leeches, and more. These films were riddled with a paranoia that stemmed from real-world fears, only they were juxtaposed with gargantuan bugs and intergalactic beings. Many of them feel a bit (honestly, very) silly these days, and have lost their effectiveness since most modern horror is rooted in small-scale killers and sinister supernatural forces. To put it simply, giant ants just aren't terrifying anymore.

Some atomic horror still works for modern audiences, though. These Western-bent nuclear nightmares were always loud, crowd-pleasing cases of "What If?" The Japanese movies, on the other hand, were inspired by first-hand accounts. Godzilla might never have actually stomped across Japan, but his creation came from a country that saw its cities and landscapes destroyed on a larger scale than anyone could ever have seen coming. Japanese atomic horror isn't there for audiences to honk at during a drive-in movie screening, or while mindlessly consuming a boat load of popcorn. These films are immediate reflective exercises on a country's darkest and most tragic period.

'Matango' and 'Godzilla' Show Two Sides of Ishirō Honda's Nuclear Filmography

Matango is bursting at the seams with quiet devastation. It has a simple plot, one that follows an island made up of people who have been genetically altered by the land's mushrooms. Straight out of the gate, there's a body horror element that clearly differentiates this movie from its Western counterparts. Instead of taking Godzilla's approach in building a large scale metaphor of the effects of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, Matango is a horror-bent reflection of how the survivors moved forward.

Honda's film is very clearly an analogy of the effects of radiation on people. The ensemble is forced into eating the island's mushrooms in order to survive, just for their only source of food to change their beings into disturbing, human-sized, fungal creatures. Before they fully transform, the victims start developing minor disfigurements across their body. These physical ailments resembled those that the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki had, a creative decision that hit too close to home for audiences everywhere. According to the nonfiction book Ishirō Honda: A Life in Film, from Godzilla to Kurosawa, this makeup design got the film banned in Japan for years, and even made it take decades to receive any kind of traditional international release.

'Matango' Is Ishirō Honda's Quietest and Darkest Horror Movie

Image via Toho

Matango has never really had its moment to shine, unfortunately. Aside from its effective allegorical story, it's a very impressive horror movie. Its slow burning sense of dread, eerie atmosphere, and grainy, black and white visuals make it a must-watch for genre fans everywhere. It might not be a better movie than Godzilla, but there's a chance that it's the more effective horror experience between the two. Matango sticks out like a sore thumb in Honda's filmography. That's not to say that it's a weak entry! It's actually one of his best films. Honda was a filmmaker that often tackled big ideas and weighty themes, but he just happened to do so through rollicking, highly entertaining action movies that featured giant, goofy monsters. The deeper meanings were there if you wanted to pursue them, but didn't confront you in the way that Matango does.

Both films carry different shades of atomic allegory, but because of Godzilla's kaiju-sized cultural footprint, the weight of his first outing is slightly dampened. It's hard to look at Godzilla, even at his most menacing, and not think about him sliding on his tail and drop-kicking other giant monsters. With Honda's mushroom movie, there's practically zero pop culture baggage, so as a single film, an artistic island, it can be digested more naturally as intended.

We all know that Ishirō Honda is a kick ass kaiju filmmaker, but it's movies like Matango that prove that he's more than a one-trick pony. Sure, his Godzilla entries take on various tones, but they're still different shades of the giant monster movie archetype. Matango is the kind of small-scale, atmospheric film that he should have made more often, and should be hunted down by genre fans everywhere.

Matango is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

