Kaiju No. 8 has had a huge 2024. The anime series exploded in popularity, just as the manga upon which it is based did. Kaiju No. 8 was also one of the most streamed anime of the year, alongside huge titles like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as being voted as one of the best of 2024 by fans. Between a second season and a compilation film, there is a lot to look forward to, but it looks like there is even more to get excited about: the official Godzilla Toho Twitter/X account teased a crossover with Kaiju No. 8.

The post, which can be viewed below, simply shared a brief clip from Kaiju No. 8, along with some appropriately frightened emojis and "#KaijuNo8." While this post doesn't reveal much, it confirms something is in the works, and Godzilla also recently had a crossover with Haikyuu!!, releasing collaboration visuals to celebrate each franchises' respective anniversary. With the worlds of Godzilla and Kaiju No. 8 being so compatible, this crossover could be something more substantial.

'Godzilla' Has Also Had a Monster-Sized Year

While 2024 was a massive year for Kaiju No. 8, Godzilla also had a year full of triumphs and milestones. 2024 marked the incredible 70th anniversary of the original Godzilla film, released in 1954. It has since become one of the longest-running franchises in the history of film, with a staggering 38 movies produced, five of which were made by American companies. The kaiju has also appeared in the world of anime before, like with the Netflix series Godzilla Singular Point.

2024 also saw the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire which would become the highest-grossing Godzilla film ever made. Alongside this American film, the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One, released in late 2023, blew audiences away, earning over $100 million worldwide at the box office on a budget of only $15 million, and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, before making a splash when it began streaming exclusively on Netflix. The film saw its U.S. home media release on November 19, 2024.

Both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S, and Kaiju No. 8 is available on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on both franchises, including their upcoming crossover.

Your changes have been saved Kaiju No. 8 Release Date April 13, 2024 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Masaya Fukunishi , Wataru Kato , Asami Seto , Fairouz Ai , Kengo Kawanishi , Yuki Shin Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Naoya Matsumoto Writers Ichirō Ōkouchi Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) Kaiju No. 8 Directors Shigeyuki Miya , Tomomi Kamiya Expand

