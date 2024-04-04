The Big Picture Godzilla and Kong have a classic enemies to lovers storyline that evolves throughout the MonsterVerse films.

The MonsterVerse has fleshed out the characters of Godzilla and Kong, making them a perfect ship with personalities, struggles, and growth.

Mothra plays a crucial role in Godzilla x Kong by establishing Godzilla as more than a mindless monster, providing a chance for Kong to see him differently.

Do you remember Donkey and Dragon? You know, the total power couple from Shrek that by all laws of nature shouldn’t have worked in the slightest, but it did? She was a dragon, he was a donkey, it’s a star-crossed, against all odds kind of thing. The stuff Hallmark only wishes it could do. We all love a good ship like that. There has to be some struggle, because that makes it spicy. It has to just hit different. And there’s one ship that’s the absolute cream of the crop that everyone is sleeping on. I’m talking, of course, about Godzilla and Kong.

I hear the booing already. But I’m right. Godzilla and Kong tick all the boxes for a fan favorite, force a studio’s hand until you’ve got 15 movies, three TV series, and 10 volumes of graphic novels and merch that litters every convention floor kind of ship. Even the most recent film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has an "x" between their names. It’s written in the stars. Fated. Destined, even.

A Brief History of Godzilla and Kong, From ‘Godzilla vs. King Kong’ to ‘Godzilla x Kong’

Godzilla and Kong’s first meeting wasn’t 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Their relationship is actually much older, starting with their first meeting in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, when Kong and Godzilla found themselves in Japan together and had a huge battle on Mount Fuji, with Kong supposedly killing Godzilla. Don’t judge. Not every meeting is cute, okay? Be for real. This is a classic enemies to lovers situation. Sometimes, a ship has to fight before they come to the realization that they are hotter for each other than a Texas sidewalk in July.

Anyway, spoiler alert. Godzilla wasn’t dead. Not that it matters, because Kong and Godzilla wouldn’t meet again until 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and this is where things get good. We’ve hit the MonsterVerse, which dedicates quite a bit of time to playing with the personalities of the kaiju. No longer are Kong and Godzilla just monsters looking to fight. They’re whole beings, with feelings and whatnot. Of course, we’re still in the “I hate you, you hate me” era in Godzilla vs. Kong, so we’re seeing fights. There’s a lot of punching. And tackling. And roaring. At least, there is until they find a common enemy in Mechagodzilla, and Kong aids Godzilla in defeating his mecha impostor. There’s even a scene where Godzilla charges up Kong’s axe for him to deal the final blow.

Of course, the most recent MonsterVerse film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has Kong and Godzilla meeting again on more civil terms. While they’re still a little testy with one another, they ultimately fight together to defeat the Skar King and save the world. By the end of the movie, it seems Kong and Godzilla have come to some sort of understanding. That look Kong gave Godzilla at the end was a little more than friendly, and Godzilla curled up and went to sleep in the Roman Coliseum again. Who knows what happened in between? But let’s be real — we haven’t seen the last of these two. And we haven’t seen Baby Godzilla in the MonsterVerse yet. I’m not saying that’s what Kong and Godzilla were getting up to between the final battle and the end of the movie, but I’m not not saying it.

Godzilla and Kong Is a Ship That Sails Itself

Close

See? All the pieces are there! Godzilla and Kong have all the makings of a perfect ship. We all love it when two characters have to swallow their pride and admit they like each other or that they need each other. Godzilla and Kong are two halves of a whole. One is a defender of nature, and the other of humanity. One protects the world seen, and the other the world unseen. It’s poetic. It’s awe-inspiring. They need each other, and at the end of Godzilla x Kong, we can maybe see a sort of respect for each other. Perhaps even the inklings of liking each other.

There’s also that sweet, sweet bittersweetness at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong. Godzilla’s wistful glance back at Kong before he ventures back to the sea. The way Kong puts down his axe as he realizes that he needs to help Godzilla. It creates amazing tension! It’s about the slow burn realization as they have to navigate working together, an unspoken something hanging between them as they go their separate ways. Nicholas Sparks wishes he could write this.

Not to mention, Kong’s favored weapon is an axe made of Godzilla’s dorsal plate. You can definitely argue that it’s because it’s just a comfortable weapon for Kong, or because it’s the last tool of his kind (at least when he first discovers it), but it's just as arguable that maybe it's something that reminds him of his surface side love while he’s alone in Hollow Earth. Isn’t that just so sweet to think about, too? It’s like Godzilla is protecting Kong even when they aren’t together. Couple goals!

In all seriousness, though, the MonsterVerse has done wonders for the characters of Godzilla and Kong. Kong is a fully fleshed out character now, with a personality that is rough but ultimately caring, protective, and smart. We even see that he is a good father as he takes Suko in. Godzilla in Godzilla x Kong is still aggressive and ruthless, but we get to see him as a protector as well. He doesn’t seem to be out to get anyone, his destruction is caused mostly by his fights with other Titans, and we even get to see him be cute, curling up to sleep in the Coliseum. He’s also shown to actually be somewhat reasonable, especially after seeing Mothra. Without these evolutions in their character, they may not have reached the ranks of perfect ships that you’ll hold near and dear and will only be pried from your cold, dead hands. But now that they have personalities, wants and needs, and struggles, they have more reasons to connect and find common ground. Previously, we’d only seen Godzilla have a soft spot for Mothra.

Mothra Is the Ultimate Wingwoman to Godzilla

Image via Legendary Pictures

Mothra is important in Godzilla x Kong (and in Godzilla: King of Monsters) as a way of establishing Godzilla as more than a mindless monster. Godzilla does care for and listen to Mothra in a way we don’t typically see. In bringing out that side of Godzilla, it gives Kong a chance to see Godzilla as something beyond an enemy or a begrudging ally. Raise your glass for Mothra, the absolute realest wingman there ever was.

Go, fanfiction warriors! Godzilla and Kong is the ship of your dreams, full of enemies to lovers realness, star-crossed and fated love, and possibly some real wild bedroom business. But for the rest of you, open your eyes. Wake up and smell the kaiju sweat. Godzilla and Kong is the endgame ship of the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

