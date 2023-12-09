The Big Picture The MonsterVerse franchise, including Godzilla and Kong films, has been successful despite some financial disappointments, with Godzilla vs Kong being a standout hit.

Godzilla Minus One, released in 2023, has broken box office records and is considered one of the best films in the franchise.

Fans can stream most of the MonsterVerse on Max, Apple TV+ offers the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the next film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, will be released in April 2024.

There’s no better time to be alive if you’re a Godzilla fan. Godzilla Minus One’s currently killing it at the box office, but Legacy’s American MonsterVerse is continuing on Apple TV+ with the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. This all leads into 2024, which will continue that cinematic universe with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The new year also marks Godzilla’s 70th anniversary and, to celebrate both the MonsterVerse and this famous Kaiju’s birthday, Cavity Colors has unveiled their latest apparel collection for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Based on the 2019 sequel, the collection features five brand new designs. The main design, coming in both a t-shirt and a zip-up hoodie design, has Godzilla front in center roaring his heart out against a stormy background. Just like the marketing material for the film, the hazy blue color scheme fits perfectly with Godzilla’s atomic power. The other design with the crowned king of the monster is laid out like a Monarch case file. Godzilla can be seen with fellow monsters Mothra, Rodan, and Monster Zero. They can also be found on the sleeve opposite the shady Monarch logo. The last three designs focus on Godzilla's previously mentioned adversaries. Rodan and Monster Zero get menacing fiery designs while Mothra gets a very eye-pleasing blue tie-dye t-shirt.

Godzilla Remains the King of the Monsters

While the MonsterVerse has its fair share of detractors, since 2014’s Godzilla, it has been one of the most successful franchises of the last decade. Although you wouldn’t know that from King of the Monster’s box office return. The sequel was one of the summer's most financial disappointments in 2019. Bringing in less than $400 million worldwide against a massive budget upwards of $170 million, it could have easily stopped the MonsterVerse right there. However, the film did enough with its insane monster fights to keep the series going. Then Godzilla vs Kong came out in 2021 to prove that Godzilla is still one of the great kings of pop culture. With even better action and a more simplified plot, the crossover film bared much better in comparison, making almost $500 million worldwide. It was one of the theatrical champions of the pandemic era despite its day-and-date release.

This brings us to the incredible present day when the Japanese Toho series has returned with Godzilla Minus One this month and has broken all sorts of box office records so far. The film isn’t just one of the best in the franchise, it’s one of the best masterpieces to come out in 2023. It’s Oscar worthy and, along with Monarch, is only going to help The New Empire succeed when it hits theaters in April.

Where Can You Stream the MonsterVerse?

Most of the MonsterVerse, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is currently streaming on Max. You can also stream Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+ and see Godzilla Minus One in theaters now. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be crashing into theaters on April 12, 2024. To prepare, you can pre-order Cavity Colors’ King of the Monsters collection on their website starting Monday, December 11 at 5 PM EST.

