Watch your step, they ain't watching theirs. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is stomping its way to Tubi this January, giving you another chance to witness the MonsterVerse's most chaotic and action-packed installment – for free. Just don't blame us if you witness the sheer spectacle of Godzilla and King Ghidorah’s city-flattening showdown and find yourself forgetting that literally any human characters exist in the movie. But to be fair, who comes to a Godzilla movie for the human characters these days?

Released in 2019, King of the Monsters was the third entry in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse and a direct follow-up to 2014’s Godzilla, and it puts Big G against his most infamous opponents, including the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah, the majestic Mothra, and the fiery Rodan. The human cast is also pretty impressive too, led by Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Millie Bobby Brown. So, eh, why does it suck so hard?

What Was Wrong With 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'?

While it's indisputable that the monster brawls were a visual feast, King of the Monsters wasn’t exactly crowned a critical darling. It holds a 42% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score, with many reviews citing a thin storyline and overwhelming CGI chaos going on that was just confusing. That said, audience members seemed to like it, giving it an 83% audience score for delivering exactly what fans wanted in terms of giant monsters hitting each other. Collider's review of the movie was another of the dissenting voices:

King of the Monsters has one goal in mind, which is to up the count of iconic monsters and “let them fight.” By this modest and singular goal, the movie kind of succeeds even if the battles themselves could stand to be a little stronger rather than just being more expensive than the typical fights between these monsters. But the stuff that surrounds those fights is kind of a drag. You may get a bright spot like Bradley Whitford as a surly scientist or Ken Watanabe adding a bit of gravitas, but then you also have some really idiotic twists to move the plot along and it makes the whole enterprise feel like a cynical attempt to keep the Godzilla franchise going without any real care or attention to anything beyond kaiju fights. Some may argue you don’t need more than that, but Godzilla: King of the Monsters proves that you do.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives on Tubi on January 1.