It’s perhaps never been a better time to be a Godzilla fan than during the 2010s and now the 2020s, given the character is simultaneously appearing in both Japanese productions and large-scale blockbusters made in America. In the former camp, there are daring and usually quite intense disaster movies like Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One, while in the latter camp, there are the movies that make up the MonsterVerse.

Generally speaking, things have been a little weirder and wilder in the MonsterVerse, and it currently seems like the best place to go for Godzilla fans who really want to see the king of the monsters throw down with other titans (or occasionally team up with some). Various classic Godzilla characters have appeared in the MonsterVerse already, like Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah, but there are still so many monsters from the long history of the film series who are yet to show up. Hopefully, some of the following will, in time, and the following will age poorly (in a good way).

10 King Caesar

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

There are a fair few kings among kaiju. Godzilla is sometimes (and deservedly) called the king of the monsters, then there’s King Kong, of course, and King Ghidorah, who’s arguably Godzilla’s arch-nemesis. There’s room for one more king within the MonsterVerse, though: King Caesar, a character who dates back 50 years thanks to his first appearance in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

King Caesar has a striking design and a level of agility that makes him stand out among more lumbering titans, and his strength is nothing to scoff at either. King Caesar was an ally of Godzilla during his first appearance and an opponent when he showed up again in Godzilla Final Wars, so that suggests a certain amount of freedom for the character; he can do either, should he happen to show up in the MonsterVerse at some point.

9 Godzilla Junior

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II' (1993)

During the first run of Godzilla films, known as the Showa era, there was a somewhat divisive character named Minilla who was Godzilla’s son and therefore, effectively, a “Mini Godzilla” (hence the name). He’s not to be mixed up with Godzilla Junior, which is the name given to Godzilla’s different son during Godzilla’s Heisei era, the events of which are largely (though not 100%) divorced from the Showa era.

Anyway, Godzilla Junior shows up across three films: Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, and Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, and he grows between each one, and is big enough in that final film for that one to effectively have two Godzillas. Having a creature be born and then grow over a handful of films made him more endearing, and it was a good way to add some more continuity to those entries in the series. It could certainly be done again.

8 Ebirah

First appearance: 'Ebirah, Horror of the Deep' (1966)

Admittedly, Ebirah, Horror of the Deep is a bit of a kaiju movie deep cut, but despite the title, is certainly a Godzilla film (and one that may have been referenced to some extent in Godzilla Minus One). The titular Ebirah is a giant crustacean that’s one of many monsters Godzilla battled and triumphed over during the Showa era. Not one of the most memorable, but it had its charms.

Ebirah did show up again in Godzilla Final Wars, with that 2004 film being a showcase for just about every kaiju in the Godzilla series, but hasn’t been seen in live-action since. With the Japanese Godzilla films, at least for now, seeming a little more serious and grounded, why not have a giant enemy lobster show up to participate in the chaos that is the MonsterVerse? After all, can monster movies even get much sillier than Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

7 Megalon

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Megalon' (1973)

To date, Megalon has only appeared in a single feature-length Godzilla film, and that’s something a future movie in the MonsterVerse could quite easily change. Megalon’s the titular antagonist in Godzilla vs. Megalon, which has a reputation for being one of the sillier Godzilla films, thanks to some adorably dated special effects and the inclusion of Jet Jaguar, a shape-shifting robot who teams up with Godzilla (he should appear in the MonsterVerse too, in all honesty).

But even if Godzilla vs. Megalon is a rather goofy film, the bad guy of the hour proved to be a genuinely strong foe for Godzilla, making the idea of a rematch sound enticing. Megalon has too distinctive an appearance – being something like a gigantic insect with drills on its arms – to only show up in one proper movie, so any return would be a welcome one.

6 Biollante

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Biollante' (1989)

Like Megalon, Biollante has only shown up in one proper Godzilla film to date: 1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante. That one is a highlight of the entire series, with a particularly strong human storyline alongside the monster action, and a sense of tragedy instilled by the fact that both of the titular monsters came to be because of scientific mistakes, or ambition gone awry.

Biollante is sympathetic in that sense, and owing to its backstory, but Biollante is also one of the coolest-looking and most impressive monsters in the entire Godzilla series to date. Biollante’s particularly big and looks a little like a more mutated version of Godzilla crossed with genes from a rose (which is what created Biollante, along with genes from a human, too). Sure, Biollante is not a household name kaiju-wise, but why not introduce it to a wider audience at some point in a future movie?

5 Baragon

First appearance: 'Frankenstein vs. Baragon' (1965)

The history of Baragon and his relation to the Godzilla series is a little complicated, since he debuted in a kaiju movie that wasn’t tied to the Godzilla series: Frankenstein vs. Baragon. The monster – or a variant of the same species – did appear in a couple of Japanese Godzilla films later on: 1968’s Destroy All Monsters and 2001’s excellent Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack.

It was in the latter film where Baragon really made an impression, being a scrappy underdog of a monster who teamed with Mothra and King Ghidorah to save Earth from a genuinely evil (and even sadistic) version of Godzilla. He was snubbed when it came to the movie’s title, given the other monsters all got included there, but he could get his day in the sun – or at least another day partly in the sun – somewhere down the line, perhaps in the MonsterVerse.

4 Hedorah

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Hedorah' (1971)

Hedorah is another one of those monsters who deserve more love, especially when its debut movie was as striking and weird as Godzilla vs. Hedorah was. The 1971 release saw Godzilla getting more experimental than ever, with the entire thing being psychedelic, unsettling, bizarre, grotesque, and somewhat campy… and then it also had the audacity to feature some animated segments and a couple of scenes that could be called musical numbers?

Also, Hedorah is a stand-in for pollution and the devastation it causes, so – at the risk of sounding a bit preachy – it is a monster that could still hold relevance, if it appeared in a more modern-day movie. Until then, fans of Hedorah tired of the 1971 movie will have to make do with the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo appearance Hedorah had in 2004’s Godzilla Final Wars.

3 Gigan

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Gigan' (1972)

Gigan scratches a similar itch to Megalon and debuted around the same time; one year earlier, to be precise, in Godzilla vs. Gigan. Then, Gigan teamed up with Megalon in the following year’s Godzilla vs. Megalon. Also, speaking of scratching itches, if Gigan was gentle, he’d be very good at it, what with him having giant metallic hooks for hands.

Don’t get too close to the buzzsaw in his chest, though, and it should be noted that the Godzilla Final Wars version of Gigan is even more fearsome, being equipped with what are essentially chainsaw arms at one point. Gigan perfectly walks the line between being goofy and kind of menacing, as far as Godzilla foes go, and he’d fit perfectly into the MonsterVerse, potentially if used in a similar war to how Mechagodzilla was used in Godzilla vs. Kong (with hopefully a little more screen time, though).

2 Anguirus

First appearance: 'Godzilla Raids Again' (1955)

It’s actually a little offensive, really, how Anguirus still hasn’t shown up in the MonsterVerse, even though it’s officially been a thing for a decade or so now. Back in the 1950s, it only took a year for Anguirus to debut. He did so in the second Godzilla film ever made, 1955’s Godzilla Raids Again, and holds the distinction of being the first giant monster Godzilla did battle with on screen.

Since then, Anguirus has been more of an ally to Godzilla than anything else, and had several appearances throughout the Showa era, as well as a role in Godzilla Final Wars. The MonsterVerse’s Godzilla has shown himself willing to team up with other titans, if a little reluctantly, so maybe introducing a reliable friend in Anguirus would be fun, just to let him warm up a little more, generally speaking (and to contrast against the evil as hell Godzilla seen in Minus One, who could always return at some point, too).

1 Destoroyah

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' (1995)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah is an undeniable highlight among Godzilla films, and one of the most relentless, action-packed, and moving films in the entire series to date. It pits both Godzilla and Godzilla Junior against the nigh-unstoppable Destoroyah, a being birthed from the Oxygen Destroyer that killed Godzilla in the original 1954 film. Destoroyah mutates, evolves, grows in size, and, yes, destroys.

Destoroyah is infamous for how powerful he is, and for how tragic the movie he appeared in ended up being, in large part due to his actions. You couldn’t really break out a character like Destoroyah again unless the stakes were built up unbelievably high, or things had to get serious, but he’s always there if that’s the direction the people behind the MonsterVerse want to take it. He’s an ace in the sleeve of the series. Should he return one day, that day would be equal parts exciting and terrifying.

