The Big Picture A new teaser reveals Kong fighting other giant primates in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

An adorable "Baby Kong" named Suko helps save the Earth with Kong against Skar King.

The box office success of Godzilla x Kong will be crucial for MonsterVerse's future among strong competition.

Everyone’s favorite monsters are returning to the big screen to wreak some havoc later this month with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While fans still have some time to wait before the film’s eventual March 29 debut in theaters, some exciting new footage has just been revealed via a brand-new teaser from the film’s official X account, showcasing Kong fighting against other giant primates.

Other monsters like Kong were previously teased in Godzilla vs Kong during the film’s exploration into the Hollow Earth, and it looks like fans get to finally see them fully in action. Given the film’s main villain, Skar King is another primate, it would make sense that his subjects would be antagonistic toward Kong as well. However, not everyone will be against him as an adorable “Baby Kong,” named Suko, will be teaming up to help save the Earth from the terrors beneath the Earth.

As for Skar King’s motives, they currently remain a mystery for now, but one certain thing is that fans are going to experience plenty of action with him. The teaser showcases several fights between him and Kong, one within the Hollow Earth and another in the middle of a city, the quintessential kaiju playground. It looks like MonsterVerse is fully embracing the lighthearted tone popularized by the genre's Showa Era, and with footage of Skar King throwing a building at Kong, who couldn’t get more excited about the new direction of the franchise?

The Box Office Performance of ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Will be the Real Test for the MonsterVerse

With a recent anime spin-off and a live-action television series, the MonsterVerse has recently conquered streaming, there’s still no better way to experience epic kaiju action than on the big screen. The release of Godzilla vs Kong in the middle of the pandemic showed that audiences are still eager for more between the two characters, but the real test will be how the upcoming film can perform during a crowded March slate. Dune: Part Two, another Legendary production, is already making waves at the box office, with Kung Fu Panda 4 also expected to debut with a decent opening weekend this week. With the addition of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Godzilla x Kong will be facing an onslaught of competition. However, the goodwill of the franchise is certainly in the film’s favor, and should word-of-mouth prevail, fans could be looking at another hit on the way.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps exclusively into theaters on March 29. Check out the brand-new teaser from the film above.

