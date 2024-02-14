The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features the epic team-up of the two titans against a new primate villain named Skar King, leveling cities in the process.

The upcoming film embraces a lighthearted tone and non-stop monster action, harkening back to the Showa-era Godzilla f ilms.

The trailer hints at the presence of another mysterious Kaiju to serve as Godzilla's foil, promising an ultimate royal Kaiju rumble.

Nothing beats some on-screen monster mayhem, and fans are in for a wild ride as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit the big screen next month. With the MonsterVerse back in full swing, it looks like things are getting bigger than ever as a brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie has dropped, teasing an epic of kaiju-sized proportions.

Featuring the return of Godzilla and Kong, the latest installment of the growing franchise will pit the two titans against colossal forces that threaten the very balance of Earth. And that very force comes in the shape of another primate named Skar King, who will serve as the main antagonist of the film. The trailer certainly doesn’t hide the full scale of the movie’s action, with Kong and Godzilla no longer enemies, teaming up to fight another foe and leveling another city in the process. Audiences will be greeted by a set of new characters as well, with Dan Stevens starring in the film alongside returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle.

The franchise has certainly come a long way since its original darker roots in 2014, with the upcoming film serving as a fun callback to Showa-era Godzilla films, filled with a lighthearted tone and endless monster action. Not to mention the adorable addition of a ‘Baby Kong,’ named Suko, who serves as a notable callback to Son of Kong. While some fans may prefer a more grounded approach to the genre, with Toho’s return and success with Godzilla Minus One, it makes sense for Legendary to take the franchise in a different direction, so audiences can separate the two versions distinctly.

Who Is the Mysterious New Kaiju in 'Godzilla x Kong'?

Given the footage revealed in the trailer, it looks like Skar King isn’t the only adversary for the world to fear, as the sneak peek also teases that another kaiju is lurking in the shadows. Who the new monster is remains under wraps, and will likely remain so until the film debuts in theaters next month. However, according to the latest line of Funko Pop! figures, there will be a character named Shimo, with an icy lizard-like appearance. Of course, with Skar King serving as a rival to Kong, it only makes sense for another creature to serve as Godzilla’s foil in the film as well. With two villainous Titans facing the most iconic film monsters of all time, it looks like fans are in for the ultimate royal kaiju rumble.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters on March 29. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film below, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates.