Godzilla is having a killer year with the release of Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire smashing records at the box office. The former of which won this iconic titan their first Oscar. The films are just some of the ways the King of the Monsters is celebrating their historic 70th birthday. There have been new clothing collections, action figures, anniversary screenings and comics. Now, Godzilla is invading the Marvel universe with a handful of variant comic covers.

Announced earlier this week, Marvel revealed that there will be 21 different Godzilla covers starting this September in collaboration with Toho. Some of the comics involved in this monstrous event include Scarlet Witch #4, Fantastic Four #25, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #24, Immortal Thor #15, X-Men #4, Wolverine #2 and Dazzler #1. There are few creative designs Marvel fans are going to gush over like Godzilla fighting Galactus and Hulk with another cover featuring a scary Venom version of this iconic movie monster. On top of this Kaiju’s mega anniversary, 2024 also marks Marvel’s 85th anniversary. This isn’t the first time Godzilla has destroyed a major comic universe. The King of the Monsters, with the help of their best “frenemy” Kong, took on the DCU in the crossover miniseries Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, which wrapped up its seven-issue run earlier this year. It’s important to note that this crossover with Marvel only relates to covers, not the stories themselves.

'Godzilla' & Marvel’s 2024 Box Office Reign

While 2024 has been a rocky year at the box office thus far, Godzilla was an early reminder that people still want to go to the movies. Godzilla Minus Ones record setting theatrical run bled into 2024, paving the way for its award season success. The latest entry in the Toho series made over $115 million worldwide on a relatively small budget. That also got moviegoers excited about the next American MonsterVerse installment, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. It didn’t receive the strongest reviews, yet it made $567 million worldwide. That was good enough to become the highest grossing film in the franchise. Marvel hasn’t been so lucky lately with films like The Marvels and Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania under performing. However, Deadpool & Wolverine looks to change that narrative when it hits theaters in July. With a month to go till its release, it’s tracking to have an over $200 million opening weekend.

Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix while Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will be coming to Max on July 4. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming home is on Disney+. Before your next monster movie binge or MCU marathon, you can preview Godzilla’s crossover Marvel variant covers above. The covers will go on sale throughout September and October. More information on the full line up can be found on Marvel’s website.