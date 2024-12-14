Godzilla has had another major year. Using the positive momentum of Godzilla Minus One at the end of last year, 2024 saw the King of the Monsters celebrate his 70th anniversary, win his first Oscar for Best Visual Effects, and star in another major blockbuster. In addition, Godzilla recently got back in the comic book space with last year's Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong miniseries. That was a major success for both the character and DC. Now, after taking on the DCU, Godzilla has his eyes set on the Marvel Universe.

Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, the famous Kaiju will fight Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a series of one-shorts called Godzilla vs. Marvel. Starting in March, there will be six comics covering different parts of the iconic universe. This includes The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk, X-Men and Thor. Each story will take place in a different time period, covering Godzilla’s different eras. For example, the first issue will see The Fantastic Four with the classic Toho version of Godzilla and King Ghidorah. The Latter of which has become the new herald of Galactus. According to THR, “Godzilla will team up with the Silver Surfer in order to attempt to save the Earth.” Ryan North is writing The Fantastic Four issue with Art by John Romita Jr.

Marvel and Godzilla’s Massive Year

Close

Marvel and Godzilla were featured in two of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The MCU returned to their former glory with Deadpool & Wolverine making over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office this past summer. It was the first Marvel film to cross the billion dollar mark since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was also a major critical success for Marvel as Deadpool & Wolverine featured a certified fresh rating of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. Godzilla, on the other hand, returned to his American MonsterVerse series in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Fresh off his Oscar win in March, the crossover spectacle went on to make over $570 million worldwide. This easily made it the highest grossing Godzilla film in history. That's what makes this upcoming Marvel crossover so exciting. Each brand is coming off record years. However, this is a project that was years in the making. “We approached them initially for our reprints, but a while after those conversations, it was clear that both of our teams were excited to do more together,” Marvel’s editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski revealed. He would finish by saying:

“These crossovers started coming together over that time, in direct collaboration with Toho, and we felt the perfect time for them was for Godzilla’s 70th anniversary next year. We’ve been thrilled to work with them on these, and we hope this will be a sign for more exciting projects to come.”

President of Marvel Comics & Franchises, Dab Buckley would add, “For us, kaiju—and specifically Godzilla—are important parts of Marvel’s comic history, so we knew we wanted to explore something with their team”. He would conclude his enthusiastic statement by saying:

“We’ve always been fans of Godzilla, but with the steady rise in Godzilla’s popularity over the years, it’s part of our current cultural zeitgeist and a perfect example of the fun that the comics industry can bring. We’re focused on the storytelling first and foremost, but fun opportunities for crossovers like this give both of our fans an entertaining escape that they won’t want to miss.”

For more explosive Kaiju action, Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is streaming on Max alongside most of the MonsterVerse. The MCU and most of Marvel’s legacy content can be found on Disney+. This upcoming crossover comic event is the first time Marvel has teamed up with Toho since their Godzilla ongoing series that ran for three years from 1977 to 1979. Although, Marvel did recently tease their love for Godzilla with some fun crossover variant covers this year. The King of the Monsters will be taking on both Marvel and DC in 2025, as Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 also debuts in March.