Godzilla continues to enjoy his new-found fame thanks to releases in the American MonsterVerse franchise and 2023’s Godzilla Minus One. Both parts of this monstrous series have seen a fresh wave of merchandise. From Funko Pops to apparel to action figures, there hasn’t been a shortage of collectibles for fans to enjoy. Super7 has been one of the companies that has shown this famous King of the Monsters some love. Now, they're back with a new figure collection based on Godzilla Minus One.

Toho’s Blind Box Wave 8 ReAction figures from Super7 included seven versions of the iconic Kaiju from Godzilla Minus One. There are two featuring Godzilla with his atomic breath, two with him in a neutral pose and one with a train dangling from the monster's mouth. There are also two mystery figures. This 3.75-inch figure set will be a Target exclusive. These now join Super7’s previous Minus One collection, which included apparel and premium figures.

What's ‘Godzilla Minus One’ About?