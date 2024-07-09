The Big Picture The "Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition" offers fans an authentic Japanese experience with English menus and subtitles.

Godzilla Minus One is finally crashing into our homes with the highly anticipated “Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition.” Priced at $65, the exclusive release is a must-have for fans who crave the authentic Japanese experience of the critical sensation, with the added bonus of English menus and subtitles. The deluxe edition is a mirror image of the 4-disc box set that hit Japanese shelves on May 1, 2024. It includes both Godzilla Minus One and the unique Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. From the intricate packaging to the content, the special edition preserves the essence of its Japanese counterpart. With an estimated ship date of September 2024, it offers the first opportunity for US fans to own Godzilla Minus One on home video.

The set includes a 4-disc digipack with an outer case, a special booklet (Japanese only), and a “Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation” abridged version. The film, set in post-war Japan, follows former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima as he faces Godzilla, challenging the devastated nation to confront this new threat.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, and Munetaka Aoki, with an ensemble cast that brings this epic story to life. Yamazaki’s dedication to the project, including three years perfecting the script, is evident in the film’s breathtaking visuals and emotional depth. While there are no official plans for a sequel, Yamazaki has expressed interest in exploring the story further.

“I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like. I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them.

Was 'Godzilla Minus One' Well Received?

Godzilla Minus One managed to achieve the status of the most financially successful Japanese live-action movie in U.S. history, and even managed to grab the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Additionally, it is the top-earning foreign film in the U.S. since the pandemic and the most successful international movie in the U.S. over the last 24 years, highlighting how popular it was, and the demand for premium international films on top of it. Remarkably, amidst its widespread critical acclaim, the inclusion of an atomic fire-breathing monster causing destruction, bundled with its subtle and introspective character exploration, becomes a side note in the story.

The Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition is available for pre-order at Godzilla.com.