The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One wins big at Japanese Academy Awards, taking home Best Picture and 7 other awards.

The film is praised for its emotional depth and balance, offering a tear-jerking yet hopeful perspective.

Despite not being nominated for Best Picture at American awards, Godzilla Minus One broke box office records.

While all the attention is on the Academy Awards this weekend, with films like Oppenheimer and The Holdovers looking to have huge nights this Sunday, the Japanese Academy Awards just took place on Friday and made a huge genre statement. Godzilla Minus One, one of the most celebrated releases of last year, just won its coveted Best Picture along with seven other awards.

The other major wins include Best Screenplay (Takashi Yamazaki), Best Supporting Actress (Sakura Ando), Best Cinematography (Kozo Shibasaki), and Best Editing (Ryuji Miyajima). The epic film also won for Best Lighting, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound. It’s a monstrous statement, given there were 12 categories in total. This is in stark contrast to its American counterpart, which only saw Godzilla Minus One nominated for Best Visual Effects, a category where it feels like it's a sure frontrunner. Many moviegoers, especially those in the horror monster-loving community, felt like it should have been considered and nominated for Best Picture. That’s how brilliant Godzilla Minus One truly was. This feat also beats out Toho’s last entry in the series Shin Godzilla in 2017, which won seven total awards. That included Best Picture as well.

'Godzilla Minus One' Is a Tear-Jerking Monster Movie

Close

When it comes to giant Kuji monster movies, the last thing you associate with the genre is raw emotion. However, that’s exactly what Godzilla Minus One was. It was an extremely riveting and relatable war story about the dreadful reality of being on the losing side and how often our governing bodies don’t represent the people affected by their policies. Godzilla only ever adds to the nightmare of that with the destruction of cities that have already been through the absolute horror of World War II. However, the brilliance of Godzilla Minus One lies in its graceful balance. This is also a hopeful story full of endless love and friendship with a community coming out the other side of disaster. Godzilla has always been known for his goofy B-movie side, but Godzilla Minus One smartly took the franchise back to its genre roots with a massive tear-jerking spectrum that had never been seen on the big screen before. That goes double for America, where the film broke multiple box office records. In a time when the American Academy struggles to acknowledge horror, Godzilla Minus One deserves every award under the atomic sun.

Godzilla Minus One is currently on no streaming service and its historic theatrical run ended a month ago, so you're going to have to wait until after the Oscars on Sunday to watch the film if you haven’t seen it. Godzilla Minus One is the first film in the franchise to be nominated for an American Oscar in its now 70-year history and, if it wins for Best Visual Effects, it will be one of the best stories coming out of Oscar night. The trailer for Godzilla Minus One can be viewed below.