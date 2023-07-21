While Warner Bros. Discovery's Monsterverse continuity is still going strong, the original creators of the Godzilla franchise, Toho, are still bringing their interpretation of the beloved monster movie icon to the big screen. Their latest entry is primed to start things fresh, with the highly anticipated Godzilla Minus One set to place the titular nuclear wizard in an all-new time period.

Released in 1954, the original Godzilla is so much more than a generic monster movie. It's a brilliant, well-aged commentary on a nuclear conflict that holds up surprisingly well both visually and thematically. It's no wonder why the film inspired several dozen sequels and spin-offs, even kickstarting a fairly early example of a cinematic universe by uniting characters like Mothra, Rodan, and even the United States' signature giant monster, King Kong. The many continuations see Godzilla fight all sorts of foes, such as aliens, dragons, aliens that are also dragons, and much, much more. These continuations also vary widely in quality, with some being epic entertainment and others being laughably awful.

It's also no secret that the Godzilla franchise has found quite a bit of success in Western markets despite not always being developed by Toho. At least, it eventually found success after the flop that was Godzilla 1998 - an adaptation so loose that fans of the franchise pretend like it never happened. We got a much better American reboot with 2014's Godzilla, which has been much more well-received with several sequels and spin-offs, including Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and coming soon, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

While the Monsterverse still yields positive results, Toho still makes their own-disconnected Godzilla films, albeit not nearly as much as they used to. A great example of that was 2016's Shin Godzilla, which took the character of Godzilla back to its horror roots with a more menacing and malicious version of the monster. Godzilla Minus One may not be a sequel to Shin Godzilla, but it still appears to be maintaining that darker and more serious tone. To find out more about the new Godzilla revival and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Godzilla Minus One.

When Is Godzilla Minus One Coming Out?

Godzilla Minus One is set to make its grand debut in theaters everywhere just in time for the holidays because nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a terrifying 500-foot-tall lizard. As expected, the first market the film will release in is its home country of Japan, officially opening on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. The film is then set to arrive in Western markets like Canada and the United States about a month later on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Godzilla Minus One?

The best way to see a gargantuan spectacle film like a Godzilla film is to watch it on the biggest screen possible. That will be the only way to see Godzilla Minus One when it officially arrives in theaters this holiday season. As for a streaming release, no word yet on if Toho has any plans for a streaming platform release. Shin Godzilla, Toho's most recent live-action Godzilla movie, currently is not streaming anywhere. However, the recent Monsterverse films and select classic entries from the franchise, such as the original 1954 film, are currently streaming on Max. Perhaps Godzilla Minus One could be coming to Max should there be enough interest.

Is There a Trailer for Godzilla Minus One?

Toho released the first teaser trailer for Godzilla Minus One on July 11th, 2023, which has already exceeded over a million views. Overall the trailer takes a pretty minimal and ambiguous approach, only being a grand total of thirty seconds long. However, the trailer immediately establishes one of the most interesting aspects of Godzilla Minus One - when it takes place. Most Godzilla storylines see the titular monster appear to wreak havoc about ten or more years after World War II, with the explanation for it being that Godzilla was created by nuclear radiation used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Instead of waiting years after those infamously historic bombings, Godzilla Minus One takes place mere weeks, days, and possibly even hours after the atomic bombs dropped. A fascinating concept for a Godzilla film as it clearly takes place in a time of true cultural and economic upheaval for the nation of Japan.

Who Stars in Godzilla Minus One?

Apart from the film's titular reptilian antagonist, Toho has not yet revealed any other cast details for Godzilla Minus One, even though the film is well into pre-production. Casting details will probably be further revealed as the film inches closer to its release date, likely when the second and predictably longer trailer is released.

What Is Godzilla Minus One About?

Despite being the 33rd Godzilla film to be developed and released by Toho and the franchise only just recently getting reset with Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One will be taking place in an entirely new continuity separate from past entries. Other than the new setting and keen presumption that this menacing Godzilla was created by nuclear radiation, more specific plot details surrounding Godzilla Minus One have not yet been revealed. Still, it looks like it will be a classical Godzilla story that uses its titular icon as a true animalistic creature rather than a benevolent protector as seen in recent adaptations.

Who Is Making Godzilla Minus One?

The Godzilla franchise is set to feature an exciting new storyteller with Takashi Yamazaki. The accomplished filmmaker has already proven to be skilled in breathing new life into long-running franchises, with a prime example being the criminally underrated Lupin III: The First. Yamazaki also helmed the first two Stand by Me Doraemon films and is reportedly working on a third installment. Not only will Takashi Yamazaki be writing and directing the upcoming film, but he will also be the project visual effects director.

What's Next for Warner Bros. Discovery's Godzilla in the Monsterverse?

With Japan's Godzilla future looking very promising with Godzilla Minus One, the Monsterverse is also continuing to grow and expand. Not only did we get the franchise's first animated television spin-off with Skull Island, but the franchise is set to return to theaters with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, where the two monstrous icons will face a threat like never before.