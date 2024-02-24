The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One was a critical and commercial success, making $106.7 million worldwide.

The Super7 shirt collection features iconic designs from the film, priced at $30 to $40.

No physical or digital release date has been set yet for Godzilla Minus One .

Godzilla has reasserted himself as the theatrical king of the monsters with the release of Godzilla Minus One late last year. The wartime monster movie recaptured the human spirit of the franchise while displaying some of the best Godzilla action moviegoers have ever seen. It was a true epic in every sense of the word, and now the critical smash hit is getting some love with a new shirt collection from Super7.

The collection includes two monstrous designs. First up, there’s a towering long sleeve that features Godzilla in all his glory with Minus One’s logo both next to the famous Titan and the arm sleeve. The other T-shirt design features one of the most iconic shots from Minus One, Godzilla emerging from the water in a very Jaws-like homage. The rippling water under the scary beast spells out Godzilla in grand fashion. While Super7 is most known for its high-quality action figures, its Minus One apparel appears to stack up impressively next to some of the best niche clothing companies like Cavity Colors. In particular, the Godzilla Ocean shirt is going to be a must-have for any die-hard fan of this killer kaiju. The long sleeve will cost $40 USD and the T-shirt will be available for $30 USD.

2024 marks the 70th anniversary of Godzilla. It’s been quite a celebration too, thanks to Minus One’s roaring success. The film ended its two-month theatrical run earlier this month, making a historic $106.7 million worldwide on a small budget of around $15 million. The film was also huge as it gave this lovable atomic monster his very first Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. Many horror and monster fans even thought Minus One should have been considered for Best Picture as it was just that masterful.

Arguably the best entry in the entire series, Minus One proved that you can have an emotionally riveting human story while still providing mind-blowing action. The public came to watch Godzilla destroy cities in beautifully horrific ways, but they left in tears caused by the dark yet hopeful tale of humanity rising above their government’s most unforgivable acts and a community ravaged by war trying to find love and compassion again. This was one of the deepest films of the massive genre, which brilliantly raised the stakes for the breathing-taking action.

Is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Available to Stream?

There has been no digital, streaming, or physical media release date announced yet for Godzilla Minus One. However, given its endless amount of critical praise, fans may hear more on that front by Oscar night next month. Until then, you can view the trailer for Godzilla Minus One and preview Super7’s stunning collection below. You can pre-order both the long and short-sleeve editions on their website now.