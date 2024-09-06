About a month ago, fans were able to pre-order the 4K Steelbook edition, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the award-winning kaiju film Godzilla Minus One. Now, it has been confirmed that they’ll arrive this fall, which is only a few months away. ComicBook reports that the collection will include extra goodies and technical specs, which have been unveiled at the perfect time.

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise and was released on November 3, 2023, in honor of the franchise's 70th anniversary before heading to the U.S. on December 1. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki in the lead role with Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki making up the ensemble supporting cast.

As fans anticipate the arrival of Godzilla Minus One on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, here are the special features to expect: Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of the film, Japanese Dolby Atmos audio track, English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio track, Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30, Original Trailers, Original TV Spots, A Ray of Hope, Worldwide Praise, Live and Hope, and Optional English and Japanese subtitles for the main feature. You can grab yours now on Amazon; however, the 4K Steelbook edition quickly sold out at launch, so fans will have to be patient for restocks.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition

Earlier in July, U.S. fans of Godzilla Minus One were given the first opportunity to own the film on home video thanks to the exclusive release of the “Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition.” The collection, priced at $65 and set to arrive this month, features both Godzilla Minus One and the unique Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. Not to mention, it’s a replica of the 4-disc box set that hit Japanese shelves on May 1, 2024. Included in the collection are a 4-disc digipack with an outer case, a special booklet (Japanese only), and a “Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation” shortened version.

As one of the best productions in the Godzilla franchise, Godzilla Minus One grossed $116 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-earning Japanese film of 2023. It also earned an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and became the most successful Japanese Godzilla film, surpassing Shin Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One is currently available to stream on Netflix, but it will arrive on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, November 19. Grab yours here.