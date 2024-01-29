The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One has surpassed Parasite to become one of the top three highest-grossing non-English movies in the U.S. box office history.

The black-and-white version of the film, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, contributed to its success, grossing over $100 million worldwide.

The film is closing in on Life is Beautiful and will likely claim the second spot for the highest-grossing non-English movies in U.S. box office history. However, it still falls short of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in the top spot.

Two months after it debuted in theaters, Godzilla Minus One continues to rampage its way to more record-breaking numbers, as this weekend the film accomplished yet another staggering accomplishment. The film just overtook Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning Parasite to rank as one of the top three highest-grossing non-English movies in U.S. box office history, which is due, in no small part, to the release of a special — and visually stunning — black-and-white version of the film, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color which was released last Friday for a one-week exclusive showing. It has grossed over $100 million worldwide.

This new edition brought in an additional $2.6 million in the U.S., the largest weekend total since New Year’s, raising its earnings to $55 million. This surpasses Parasite's $53.3 million total from 2020, not adjusted for inflation. The film is also closing in on another milestone with an additional $2.2 million, it will exceed Roberto Benigni’s 1997 film Life is Beautiful, which made an unadjusted $57.2 million, and claim the second spot.

That said, it will have to settle for the top two — Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's cume of $128 million will not be beaten for the moment. Godzilla Minus One was released during a quiet spell in December and took advantage both of a lack of alternatives, as well as wonderful and organic word-of-mouth praise to draw in audiences. The film was praised for its characterization, depth, and humanity depicted on-screen.

What is 'Godzilla Minus One' About?

Close

The movie takes place in Japan after World War II, exploring the country's struggles with rebuilding after the war and the sudden appearance of Godzilla. It centers on Kōichi Shikishima, a kamikaze pilot who, in 1945, deserts his mission and lands on Odo Island. There, he encounters Godzilla, a massive prehistoric creature that wreaks havoc on the island. Shikishima is incapacitated in the chaos, with only the lead mechanic Tachibana surviving alongside him.

Returning home, Shikishima finds out that his parents perished in the Tokyo bombings. He wrestles with survivor's guilt and takes it upon himself to care for Noriko, a young woman who also lost her parents in the bombings, and Akiko, an orphaned baby that Noriko saved. They form an unconventional family, which faces new challenges when Godzilla, now altered and strengthened by nuclear tests, starts a series of attacks. This leads to various confrontations and the formulation of a plan to defeat Godzilla using military tactics and scientific methods.

The film was acclaimed for its tone, characterization, and effects on a limited budget, and was rewarded with an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects last week. Watch the trailer below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Main Genre Action

Get Tickets at Fandango