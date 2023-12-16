To call the Godzilla series a long-running one would be an understatement, given the first movie came out approximately seven decades ago, and there are almost 40 movies in the series at this point. The latest of these is 2023's Godzilla Minus One, which stands out from the pack by traveling way back in the past to tell its story. While the first movie came out in 1954, Minus One looks back even further, setting its action in the late 1940s; the years following the end of World War II.

It's a move that's revitalized the series in the eyes of some, with fans by and large being extremely happy with the direction taken here. Part of this satisfaction also likely stems from the fact that Godzilla Minus One contains plenty of callbacks, references, and easter eggs to the dozens of Godzilla movies that came before (or "mythology gags," as TV Tropes labels them). Some of these are quite clear, and others are more obscure, but they're all appreciated by those who know the series well. What follows are some of these past Godzilla movies - both Japanese and American - that are given shout-outs throughout Godzilla Minus One.

10 'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)

Director: Shusuke Kaneko

No speculation is needed about whether Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack influenced Godzilla Minus One, because the director of the latter, Takashi Yamazaki, has talked about how it was one of the main Godzilla movies he drew inspiration from. Both movies deal with particularly vengeful and evil versions of the titular monster. Instead of being a tragic creature or more of a random kind of "natural disaster" metaphor, the versions of Godzilla in both these movies seem to consciously cause destruction and even target human victims.

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack is one of the all-time great Godzilla movies, and was directed by Shusuke Kaneko, who made three Gamera movies that are also all-time great examples of the kaiju genre. It makes sense to borrow from the best, though it should be noted Minus One is far from a repeat of this film. This is because the 2001 Godzilla movie in question contains several other monsters, and also has a decidedly fantastical spin to the story it tells, more so than a science fiction one.

9 'Godzilla' (1954)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Despite Minus One being set even earlier than the original Godzilla (which took place around 1954; the same year as the film's release), the first film in the series is the one that gets referenced the most. But it makes sense to go back to one's roots and pay homage to the best of the best, because 1954's Godzilla is still seen as a series high point by many, and is arguably up there with the very best movies of its decade.

Some of these include the fact that the movie is all about humanity vs. a monster, and shortly after the end of World War II to boot (even if the ultimate plans to defeat Godzilla differ). Minus One is also very open about reusing the iconic original theme throughout, has a character that's blinded in the same eye as Dr. Serizawa from the 1954 original, and both movies contain memorable scenes where Godzilla attacks a train in a terrifying and visceral manner.

Godzilla (1954) Release Date November 3, 1954 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Takashi Shimura , Akihiko Hirata , Akira Takarada , Momoko Kôchi Rating Not Rated Runtime 96 minutes Genres Sci-Fi , Horror

8 'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah' (1991)

Director: Kazuki Ōmori

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah has a fairly wild and perhaps intentionally goofy tone, making it stand out in contrast to the more serious and downbeat Godzilla Minus One. That being said, anyone who's seen this 1991 Godzilla movie likely got flashbacks to it during the opening sequence of Godzilla Minus One, as the 2023 film opens with Godzilla as a dinosaur-like creature who's not yet been mutated by atomic weapons (in both films, full growth/evolution happens later on).

What's wild is that even though both scenes might make people think about Jurassic Park, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah came out two years before the iconic 1993 Steven Spielberg film. Stranger still is the fact that Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah has an explicit reference to Spielberg - there's a character called Major Spielberg who may be the father of Steven. Come Godzilla Minus One, and many of the scenes where characters combat Godzilla on the water have been compared to comparable sequences from Spielberg's Jaws. It's all a cycle of references and homages that could very well make your head spin if you think about them too much.

7 'The Return of Godzilla' (1984)

Director: Koji Hashimoto

The Return of Godzilla was re-edited in 1985 to become the appropriately titled Godzilla 1985, an American do-over that added new scenes and featured English dialogue. The Japanese original is the superior version, but it's noteworthy that both cuts of the film feature American forces quite explicitly in the story, given that Cold War paranoia runs deep in this entry in the series.

In The Return of Godzilla and Godzilla 1985, the Japanese government fears American and Soviet forces will try to deploy nuclear weapons to deal with Godzilla, so news about the rampaging beast is suppressed. In Godzilla Minus One, the start of what would become the Cold War is mentioned, with America turning to focus on Soviet forces following World War II being a reason why Japan is forced to deal with Godzilla on its own in Minus One. Both films - despite being made decades apart - factor in Cold War tensions/conflicts into their respective plots in interesting (yet relatively different) ways.

6 'Godzilla' (1998)

Director: Roland Emmerich

If you asked a Godzilla fan to single out which films in the series were their least favorite, there's a good chance 1998's Godzilla would be one of their bottom picks. It was the first time Hollywood had attempted to put its own spin on the iconic character, and for a good 15-ish years, it was also the last time that viewers got an American take on Godzilla. Thankfully, that streak was broken with a stronger 2014 film of the same name, and with it, the MonsterVerse was birthed.

Yet Godzilla (1998), for better or worse, does still play a role in the franchise's legacy, and isn't exempt from getting referenced (or ridiculed, as was the case in 2004's Godzilla: Final Wars). This carries over to Minus One, possibly, given the fact that Godzilla looks like a dinosaur in early scenes throughout Minus One, much like how 1998's Godzilla looks comparable to a rather large dinosaur. Generously, one could say that the design not only homages the appearance of pre-mutated Godzilla in 1991's Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, but is a visual reference of sorts to the look of Godzilla in the 1998 film. Perhaps a stretch, but it's not inarguable by any means.

5 'Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla' (2002)

Director: Masaaki Tezuka

Most of the references in Godzilla Minus One relate to the titular character himself (he's what most people are there for, after all), but the main human storyline in (the surprisingly good) Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla has some similarities to the most prominent human stuff in Minus One. Both films have a pilot or soldier as a main character, and one whose life is impacted greatly by an encounter with Godzilla.

In Minus One, it's an ex-kamikaze pilot who's wracked with guilt because he didn't manage to kill Godzilla before the monster grew considerably. In Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla, a young woman sees various soldiers die in a Godzilla attack because she's unprepared and unable to kill the monster. In both movies, the main character is given some sort of personal connection to (and a reason to get revenge against) Godzilla straight away, which ups the stakes and makes things more compelling than usual on the human storyline side of things.

4 'Ebirah, Horror of the Deep' (1966)

Director: Jun Fukuda

As mentioned before, it's possible to point out a few sequences in Godzilla Minus One being reminiscent of Jaws, with another Godzilla movie having a similar kind of vibe being Ebirah, Horror of the Deep. It's not one of the best movies in the series, but it might well be one of the wettest (so it could be a favorite of James Cameron's), given it sees Godzilla going tropical, much of the action taking place around an island, and his main foe being a giant enemy crustacean.

There are no such foes for Godzilla to fight in Minus One, but there are plenty of water-heavy scenes in both, what with human characters on boats and various action scenes taking place on and around islands/coastal areas. This might be another example of the references being fairly obscure, rather than direct, but some of the action and overall locations found in Ebirah, Horror of the Deep can be seen as having similarities to those aspects of Minus One, at least in part.

3 'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Directors: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

Between Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One, there were three anime Godzilla films, and then of course two American productions with the character. As such, perhaps there was a little alarm raised when, on paper, the approach to Minus One didn't sound too dissimilar to the approach taken with Shin Godzilla, what with both being continuity resets, in a way, and for both explicitly being Godzilla movies where the threat was just one monster; Godzilla himself wouldn't be fighting any familiar foes.

Both films make Godzilla terrifying and unstoppable, sure, but thankfully, both take different approaches. The Godzilla in Shin Godzilla is tragic, tortured, and rather pitiful; more an unstoppable disaster that isn't necessarily malicious, though could nevertheless decimate Japan. Minus One's Godzilla seems more evil, and poses a similarly disastrous problem. Both films are also willing to criticize how authorities deal with the threat, and both types of Godzilla are incredibly powerful when it comes to regenerating from seemingly lethal wounds. Perhaps in some ways, Shin Godzilla - and other acclaimed "Shin" movies - walked so that Minus One could run.

Shin Godzilla Release Date July 29, 2016 Director Hideaki Anno , Shinji Higuchi Cast Satomi Ishihara , Jun Kunimura , Shinya Tsukamoto , Hiroki Hasegawa , Nozomi de Lencquesaing , Mark Chinnery Runtime 118 Main Genre Sci-Fi

2 'Godzilla vs. Biollante' (1989)

Directors: Kazuki Ōmori

Those who've seen most or all movies in the Godzilla series will often point to 1989's Godzilla vs. Biollante as a series high point. If it's not to be considered one of the very best Godzilla movies, then it's surely up there with the most underappreciated, as it pits Godzilla against a truly distinct foe while also having that foe be a tragic one. As for the human storyline present in Godzilla vs. Biollante? It's also incredibly emotional; perhaps more than you'd expect.

A tragedy leads to the creation of Biollante, who's a creature made from human DNA, parts of a rose, and cells from Godzilla. The human who goes into Biollante, in effect, is a young woman; the daughter of a scientist who was killed in a terrorist attack. This sense of immense human loss connected to a fight against Godzilla gives Godzilla vs. Biollante a similar emotional punch to Godzilla Minus One. The monsters might be different, as are the stories, but the heartfelt content in both movies is comparable, and perhaps these more moving elements of Godzilla vs. Biollante helped inform the sadder aspects of Minus One's human storyline, particularly revolving around loss, grieving, and heartbreak.

1 'Godzilla' (2014)

Director: Gareth Edwards

Director Gareth Edwards put an interesting spin on Godzilla with his 2014 film, and it notably was one where the size of the titular monster was emphasized above all else. In this film, Godzilla is often seen from the point of view of the human characters. At the best of times, this made Godzilla look positively huge, but it also led to times when Godzilla was only glimpsed, given the humans being followed more often than not wanted to get out of the giant radioactive lizard's way.

The Ginza attack scene in Godzilla Minus One is perhaps the most memorable Godzilla sequence in the film, and utilizes similar strategies to Godzilla (2014) in making Godzilla look huge by having many shots show the monster from a human point of view. And, in Minus One, this is done without cutting away or hiding Godzilla; it's done solely (not just partly) to show his size and level of threat. Other callbacks to Godzilla (2014) include the comparable ways that Godzilla's dorsal spines light up before deployment of atomic breath, and shots that show Godzilla menacingly swimming under usually gigantic naval vessels. In both films, this is likely to show his prowess underwater, and to emphasize his size once more.

