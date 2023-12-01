Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Godzilla Minus One.

The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One takes a fresh approach to the iconic monster, with a period-piece setting and a grim look at the universe, leaving fans begging for a sequel.

The film's focus on human characters sets it apart from other Godzilla movies, with a compelling father-daughter story that adds heart to the monster movie.

While the film ends with Godzilla seemingly defeated, the final shot suggests that he may still be alive, leaving room for more exploration and future sequels.

Godzilla has to be the most well-trodden movie monster in history, so even though there have been dozens of different takes on the famous kaiju, somehow filmmakers are still finding ways to make him fresh. Such is the case with Godzilla Minus One, Toho's first film in the franchise since 2016's Shin Godzilla. While that film was Toho's first serious take on their most iconic monster in years, Minus One is an even bigger throwback to the original 1954 movie than any film before it. The story juxtaposes Godzilla against a mid-20th century backdrop, building him up once again as a metaphor for nuclear warfare, and making him more terrifying than even Shin was able to. Add a compelling father-daughter story and a get-the-team-together element to the mix and you have a monster movie that has a heart as big as its jaws.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yûki Yamada, Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Genres Action, Adventure, Drama

Godzilla Minus One might not be a brand-spanking new look at movie history's favorite giant monster, but it does have an exciting approach that these movies haven't had in decades, and leaves fans begging for the franchise to keep moving in this direction. Its period-piece setting and grim look at the universe can't be left at just one movie — can't we at least get one sequel? Well, if we're going by the way that this movie ends, nothing is confirmed, but the seeds are definitely planted for more. Godzilla Minus One goes out with the titular beast being defeated after an aircraft crashes into his mouth, blowing his head up in the process. We're led to believe that he's finally officially been killed, but the last shot of the film just might indicate otherwise. Is this it for this version of Godzilla, or is there still room to explore?

'Godzilla Minus One' Has the Best Human Characters in the Entire Franchise

Close

This iteration takes place in Post-War Japan, specifically occupying the years 1945 and 1947, an era that saw the country left with nothing. Just when the country is left to build itself from the ground up, a new horrifying threat emerges from the ashes of the atomic bombs — Godzilla. That being said, it helps when one of these movies actually manages to make you care about the human characters. Out of every Godzilla film ever made, Minus One just might do this better than any entry before it. The story follows Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a former kamikaze pilot who suffers from PTSD after witnessing Godzilla kill a large group of people right in front of him. Two years later, Kōichi returns to Japan, where he suffers from survivor's guilt, starts a relationship with a survivor of the Bombing of Tokyo, Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hanabe), and adopts a daughter, Akiko (Sae Nagatani). While it's fun to watch Kōichi band together with the navy and scientists to rid the world of Godzilla, the reason we want to see him succeed is so that he can be there for his family.

After Godzilla has leveled large chunks of Japan and killed Noriko in the process, Kōichi, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service, and numerous scientists hatch a plan to finally kill Godzilla. Their Plan A is to surround Godzilla in Freon tanks and blow them up, which would then lower the water's buoyancy and send him plummeting down to the furthest depths of the ocean, crushing his body. If that doesn't work, then their Plan B would be to have a number of flotation devices inflate around him, send him to the oceans' surface, explosively decompressing his body in the process. Before he can take part in the mission, Kōichi is ordered to stay behind.

How Does 'Godzilla Minus One' Wrap Up for the King of the Monsters?

Unfortunately for everyone involved, neither Plan A or B work. Godzilla makes it to the surface without explosively decompressing, and prepares to kill the entire fleet with his atomic breath. Just before he can, Kōichi appears in a plane, flies into Godzilla's mouth, and overcharges his atomic breath, blowing his head up in the process. Throughout the film, Godzilla repeatedly shows that he can heal himself after being attacked, even with the most severe injuries. However, his own atomic breath proves to be too much though, and his body sinks to the ocean floor.

Most importantly, despite what everyone has accused him of over the last two years, Kōichi proves to be brave enough to sacrifice himself for the greater good. It turns out that Kōichi didn't actually sacrifice himself though, after it's revealed that he ejected himself at the last second. While it's initially bittersweet that Kōichi sacrificed himself for others, it's obviously nicer to know that he made it out alive, especially after Kenji (Hidetaka Yoshioka) vowed that the fleet would walk away from their battle with Godzilla with as few of casualties as possible. Kōichi later reunites with his daughter, Akiko, and even discovers that Noriko is alive in a hospital, having survived Godzilla's attack on Tokyo. It's a uniquely beautiful ending for a Godzilla movie. Of course, a monster movie can never go out on too happy of a note, can it? The final shot of the film fades in as we hear sinister music bubbling up. We soon see a chunk of Godzilla's flesh slowly regenerating as it sinks to the bottom of the ocean, and the picture cuts to black. This certainly isn't the end for the King of the Monsters.

Now, does this mean that Godzilla will return in a sequel, set to attack Japan once more? Or will he come back and fulfill his destiny of fighting even more sinister beasts? Based off the final shot, there's no way to tell what's next, but at the very least, it's clear that our favorite kaiju isn't down for the count. Let's hope that Godzilla Minus One isn't just a one-off and that Toho decides to develop this into an operatic, sinister throwback series of monster movies.

Godzilla Minus One is now playing in theaters.

Buy Tickets Now