With the release of Godzilla Minus One earlier this month, it has been such an amazing time to be a Godzilla and Kaiju monster fan. The latest entry in the Japanese Toho series has been the king of the monsters at the box office alongside an impressive critical response and great word of the month. Even though the film is entering its third weekend of its domestic release, Godzilla isn’t done, causing chaos at your local movie theater as more screenings of Godzilla Minus One have been added.

Starting Friday, December 15, Minus One will be expanding to an additional 2,600 theaters across America. It’s not hard to see why, as Godzilla has been destroying all expectations at the box office. Since its December 1 American release, the film has made $27.6 million domestically in just under three weeks. That alone has eclipsed the film’s small budget of around $15 million. The last two weekends it has been proudly in the top 5 chart at the box office and has benefited from the lack of any high profile releases at the start of December. Worldwide, the film has made $57.3 million and, at least domestically, repeat viewings have helped raise Minus One’s box office even more.

‘Minus One's a Masterpiece

However, the real reason more screenings are being added is that Godzilla Minus One is one of the best movies of the year. Taking the franchise back to its World War II-era roots, Minus One proved you can have brilliant action set pieces while caring about the characters and story around it. This is a dark tale about the ramifications of losing a war, redemption, and finding the strength to forgive your deepest “sins” that just so happen to be wrapped around Godzilla destroying a major city. That character-driven approach adds some much appreciated weight that the American series of MonsterVerse movies have been missing for a while now. Minus One’s an emotional roller coaster ride and the way director Takashi Yamazaki injects such a horrific rawness to the visuals, which hasn’t been in the series for quite some time, is simply awe-inspiring. It’s a must-see experience in theaters with the level of destruction in this film being absolutely devastating. The first time you hear the iconic Godzilla theme in the film your brain will melt and there are more than a few great callbacks to other horror classics like Jaws that are immensely satisfying. Minus One’s a beautifully terrifying masterpiece that even non-Godzilla fans will love. The ending alone will have you in tears.

Where Can I Find ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Showtimes

Godzilla Minus One’s in theaters now. You can check out the added showtimes starting this weekend on Fandango’s website. Minus One’s trailer can also be seen below.